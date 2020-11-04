Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Contango Oil & Gas Company, Eaton Vance Corp., MobileIron, Inc., Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, Perceptron, Inc., Standard AVB Financial Corp., Virginia National Bankshares Corporation and Virtusa Corporation
AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AMAG to Covis Group S.à r.l. for $13.75 per share.
If you are a AMAG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].
Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MCEP to MCF.
If you are a MCEP or MCF investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].
Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) - Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EV to Morgan Stanley.
If you are a EV or MS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].
MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: MOBL)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MOBL to Ivanti, Inc.
If you are a MOBL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].
Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PRCP)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PRCP to Atlas Copco North America LLC.
If you are a PRCP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].
Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: STND)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STND to Dollar Mutual Bancorp.
If you are a STND investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX:VABK)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of equals of VABK with FBSS.
If you are a VABK or FBSS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.
Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VRTU to Baring Private Equity Asia.
If you are a VRTU investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.
