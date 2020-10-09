Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA), BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., Builders FirstSource, Inc., Cancer Genetics, Inc., Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., Montage Resources Corporation, MyoKardia, Inc. and Yintech Investment Holdings Limited

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ARA to affiliates of Nautic Partners for $11.50 per share.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMCH) - Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BMCH to Builders FirstSource, Inc.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CGIX with StemoniX, Inc.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CBMG to members of CBMG management.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EIDX to BridgeBio Pharma for approximately $73.26 per share.

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MR to Southwestern Energy Company.

MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MYOK to Bristol-Myers Squibb for $225.00 per share.

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YIN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of YIN to members of YIN management.

