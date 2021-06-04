Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ARPO, BSCA, BCAL, CNBKA, DSSI, INSW, FTIV, FI, ONB, FMBI, and GRA

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqCM: ARPO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ARPO with Aadi Bioscience, Inc.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Bank of Santa Clarita (OTC: BSCA) – Southern California Bancorp (OTC: BCAL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BSCA to BCAL. Each BSCA shareholder will receive 1 share of BCAL common stock per share of BSCA owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNBKA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CNBKA to EBC for $115.28 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) - International Seaways, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSW)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of DSSI and INSW. Each DSSI shareholder will receive 0.55375 shares of INSW per share of DSSI owned.

If you are investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

FinTech Acquisition Corp. (NasdaqGS: FTIV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of FTIV and Perella Weinberg Partners.

If you are investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Frank's International N.V. (NYSE: FI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of FI and Expro Group.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Old National Bancorp (NasdaqGM: ONB) - First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FMBI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ONB and FMBI.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with its sale to Standard Industries Holding Inc.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected]

