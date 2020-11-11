Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., Concho Resources Inc., CONSOL Energy Inc., CONSOL Coal Resources LP, Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., GCI Liberty, Inc., Liberty Broadband Corporation, and PNM Resources, Inc.
Nov 11, 2020, 15:18 ET
BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: BSTC)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BSTC to Endo International plc for $88.50 per share.
If you are a BSTC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].
Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CBLI with Cytocom whereby CBLI shareholders are expected to own approximately 39% of the combined company.
If you are a CBLI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].
Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CXO to Arch Capital Group Ltd. for $31.10 per share.
If you are a CXO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].
CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) - CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CEIX with CCR whereby CEIX will acquire outstanding CCR common units at a fixed exchange ratio of 0.73 CEIX shares.
If you are a CEIX or CCR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].
Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of EIGI to affiliates of Clearlake Capital Group L.P. for $9.50 per share.
If you are a EIGI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].
GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA) - Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ GS: LBRDK)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GLIBA to Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ GS: LBRDK).
If you are a GLIBA or LBRDK investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].
PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PNM to Avangrid, Inc. for $50.30 per share.
If you are a PNM investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].
