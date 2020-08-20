Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG), GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA), Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ: MXIM), Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR), MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC), National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC), Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE), and Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX)

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CBMG to a consortium that includes members of CBMG management.

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA) - Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ GS: LBRDK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GLIBA to Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ GS: LBRDK).

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ: MXIM) – Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of MXIM and ADI.

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) - Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MR to SWN.

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC) - Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MVC to Barings BDC, Inc..

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NGHC to Allstate Corporation for $32.00 in cash and closing dividends expected to be $2.50 per share.

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SUNW to The Peck Company Holdings, Inc.

Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ: OTEL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of OTEL to of Oak Hill Capital for $11.75 per share.

Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PFNX to Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.

Phone: 516-493-9780

Facsimile: 516-280-7376

Email: [email protected]

