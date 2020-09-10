Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG), GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA), Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM), National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC), Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX), Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH), and Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR)

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CBMG to members of CBMG management.

If you are a CBMG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA) - Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ GS: LBRDK)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GLIBA to Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ GS: LBRDK).

If you are a GLIBA or LBRDK investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of JCAP to an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P. for $17.30 per share.

If you are a JCAP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ: MXIM) – Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of MXIM and ADI.

If you are a MXIM or ADI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NGHC to Allstate Corporation for $32.00 in cash and closing dividends expected to be $2.50 per share.

If you are a NGHC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ: OTEL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of OTEL to of Oak Hill Capital for $11.75 per share.

If you are an OTEL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PFNX to Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

If you are a PFNX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SBPH to F-star Therapeutics, Limited.

If you are a SPBH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VAR to Siemens Healthineers AG for $177.50 per share.

If you are a VAR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

