Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG), GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA), Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM), National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC), Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX), Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH), and Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR)
Sep 10, 2020, 21:36 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBMG)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CBMG to members of CBMG management.
If you are a CBMG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.
GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA) - Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ GS: LBRDK)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GLIBA to Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ GS: LBRDK).
If you are a GLIBA or LBRDK investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.
Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of JCAP to an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P. for $17.30 per share.
If you are a JCAP investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.
Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ: MXIM) – Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of MXIM and ADI.
If you are a MXIM or ADI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.
National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NGHC to Allstate Corporation for $32.00 in cash and closing dividends expected to be $2.50 per share.
If you are a NGHC investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.
Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ: OTEL)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of OTEL to of Oak Hill Capital for $11.75 per share.
If you are an OTEL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.
Pfenex Inc. (NYSE: PFNX)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PFNX to Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.
If you are a PFNX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.
Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SBPH to F-star Therapeutics, Limited.
If you are a SPBH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form.
Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of VAR to Siemens Healthineers AG for $177.50 per share.
If you are a VAR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].
ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Lifshitz & Miller Law Firm