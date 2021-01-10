Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CIT, CPAH, INFO, MTSC, NAV, STND, UROV, and WTRE

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CIT to First Citizens for 0.0620 FCNCA shares per share.

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ CM: CPAH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CPAH to Alianza, Inc. for $3.49 per share.

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of INFO to SPGI for a fixed ratio of 0.2838 SPGI shares per INFO share.

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ GS: MTSC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MTSC to Amphenol Corporation for $58.50 per share.

Navistar International Corporation (NASDAQ: NAV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NAV to Traton for $44.50 per share.

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: STND)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STND to Dollar Mutual Bancorp.

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ GS: UROV)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Urovant to Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. for $16.25 per share.

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WTRE to Arch Capital Group for $31.10 per share.

