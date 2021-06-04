Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of CLDR, DTRCD, DCRN, ENVB, PACX, SNX, XERS, and SBBP

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CLDR to affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR & Co. Inc. for $16.00 in cash per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected] .

Dakota Territory Resources Corp. (OTC: DTRCD)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of DTRCD with JR Resources Corp.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II (NasdaqGS: DCRN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of DCRN and Tritium.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ENVB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of ENVB and MagicMed Industries Inc.

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NasdaqCM: PACX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of PACX with Acorns Grow Incorporated.

SYNNEX Corp. (NASDAQ: SNX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of SNX with Tech Data Corp.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: XERS) - Strongbridge Biopharma PLC (NasdaqGS: SBBP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of XERS with SBBP in which XERS shareholders will exchange each share of XERS common stock owned for 1 share of the combined company.

