Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of ESXB, UBSI, CNST, MOR, EQT, FFWM, TGRF, MDP, MMAC, SLCT, FBNC, and SWN

NEW YORK, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Community Bankers Trust Corp. (NasdaqCM: ESXB) – United Bankshares, Inc. (NasdaqGS: UBSI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ESXB to UBSI.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CNST) – MorphoSys AG (NasdaqGS: MOR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CNST to MOR for $34.00 in cash per share.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of EQT with Alta Resources Development.

First Foundation Inc. (NasdaqGS: FFWM) – TGR Financial, Inc. (OTC: TGRF)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of FFWM and TGRF.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MDP with Gray Television for $14.50 in cash for each MDP share owned.

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQGS: MMAC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MMAC to an affiliate of Fundamental Advisors LP for $27.77 per share of MMAC owned.

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGM: SLCT) – First Bancorp (NasdaqGS: FBNC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SLCT to FBNC.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of Indigo Natural Resources, LLC to SWN.

