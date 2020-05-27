Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Franklin Financial Network, Inc., Mobile Mini, Inc., Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., resTORbio, Inc., Stemline Therapeutics, Inc., Taubman Centers, Inc. and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company and Wright Medical Group N.V.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (FSB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of FSB to FB Financial Corporation.

Mobile Mini, Inc. (MINI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of MINI to Willscott Corporation for approximately $40.42 per share.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PTLA to Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for $18.00 in cash per share.

resTORbio, Inc. (TORC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TORC to AdicetBio, Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc. (STML)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of STML to affiliates of Menarini for approximately $12.50 per share.

Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TCO to Simon Property Group, Inc. for $52.50 per share.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WLTW to Aon PLC.

Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of WMGI to Stryker Corporation.

