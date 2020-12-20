Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of INFO, SPGI, LORL, PS, PRVL, CKH, TCF, HBAN, and ZAGG

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) - S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of INFO to SPGI for a fixed ratio of 0.2838 SPGI shares per INFO share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: LORL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed interested-party combination of LORL and Telesat Canada.

If you are a LORL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PS to Vista Equity Partners for $20.26 per share.

If you are a PS investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of PRVL to Eli Lilly and Company for $22.50 per share plus one non-tradable contingent value right worth up to $4.00 per share in cash.

If you are a PRVL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form

SEACOR Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CKH)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of CKH to an affiliate of American Industrial Partners for $41.50 per share.

If you are a CKH investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) - Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of TCF with HBAN for 3.0028 HBAN shares for each TCF share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of ZAGG to to a buyer group led by Evercel, Inc. for $4.20 per share and an additional contingent amount of up to $0.25 per share to be paid if ZAGG's Paycheck Protection Program Loan is forgiven and any audit related thereto is satisfactorily completed.

If you are a ZAGG investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form

