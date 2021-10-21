Lifting Columns Market to Record 6.40% CAGR from 2021 to 2025 | Increasing Demand For Medical Facilities Using Lifting Columns to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Oct 21, 2021, 07:45 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lifting Columns Market by Product (Multi-stage lifting columns and Two-stage lifting columns), Application (Industrial sector, Healthcare sector, and Ergonomics), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the lifting columns market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 240.05 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Drivers
- Market Challenges
The increasing demand for medical facilities using lifting columns and increasing preference of automation in multiple sectors are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as adoption of competitive pricing strategies among vendors offering undifferentiated products will challenge market growth.
The lifting columns market report is segmented by product (multi-stage lifting columns and two-stage lifting columns), application (industrial sector, healthcare sector, and ergonomics), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). North America will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for lifting columns in North America.
Some Companies Mentioned
- B. Ketterer Sohne GmbH & Co. KG
- DIHAO Electric Zhejiang Co. Ltd.
- Hettich Holding GmbH and Co. oHG
- HOERBIGER Holding AG
- LINAK AS
|
Lifting Columns Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.40%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 240.05 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.94
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 33%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Germany, Italy, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
B. Ketterer Sohne GmbH & Co. KG, DIHAO Electric Zhejiang Co. Ltd., Hettich Holding GmbH and Co. oHG, HOERBIGER Holding AG, LINAK AS, Phoenix Mecano Inc., Romheld GmbH Friedrichshutte, SUSPA GmbH, Thomson Industries Inc., and TiMOTION Technology Co. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
