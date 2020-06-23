LiftMaster® Provides Cost Effective Solution for Motorizing Low Headroom Rolling Doors with New Variable Speed Commercial Door Operator

The operator is built to retrofit existing rolling doors within manufacturing, warehousing, retail and parking applications for a complete UL safety compliant system. Additionally, its variable frequency drive technology provides various commercial spaces with speed settings that can be adjusted up to 12" per second. The powerful operator also includes smooth start/stop technology for minimized wear and tear on the door - reducing repair and maintenance costs and increasing operational productivity.

"Our new Front of Hood Commercial Door Operator meets the needs of any commercial facility by supporting varying speeds and retrofit applications," said Erich Struckmeyer, Vice President and General Manager, Commercial, LiftMaster. "LiftMaster is committed to developing products that ensure unrivaled performance and efficiency. The addition of the Front of Hood Operator to our commercial operator solutions enables reduced installation time and ease of control for users, and is compatible with LiftMaster's entrapment protection devices and security products to ensure the highest standards of safety."

More advanced than other Front of Hood Operators on the market today, the LiftMaster Front of Hood Operator features myQ® Business™ connectability for cloud-based access management control and monitoring. LiftMaster's first-of-its kind myQ Business software provides facility managers with full insight and control, by allowing them to easily access real-time data, support preventative maintenance needs and track the current access point status, thereby increasing the safety and security of their facility.

For more information on LiftMaster's new Front of Hood Commercial Door Operator go to LiftMaster.com

About LiftMaster

LiftMaster is the number one brand of professionally installed residential garage door openers, as well as a leading manufacturer of commercial door operators, residential and commercial gate operators, telephone entry systems and related access control products. Driven by the access and security needs of the marketplace, LiftMaster's expansive line of state-of-the-art residential and commercial products are designed to fit any lifestyle or application, providing the latest technology and innovations in safety, security and convenience. More information at LiftMaster.com.

SOURCE LiftMaster

Related Links

https://www.liftmaster.com

