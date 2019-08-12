LIG Solutions and PeopleKeep announce health benefits partnership

CLEVELAND and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LIG Solutions , a division of Lighthouse Insurance Group, and PeopleKeep , Inc., the leader in personalized benefits for small businesses, announced at ASAE19, the annual meeting & exposition of the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) a partnership to provide complementary health benefits options to the members of associations, societies, and other affinity groups across the United States.

Professional societies, associations, and affinity groups play an important role in the U.S. economy and they help amplify and advocate for the concerns and priorities of their members. One of their biggest concerns is healthcare -- how to get cost effective coverage for medical care and how to address the increasing costs of care.

"Health insurance is not a one-size-fits-all approach, and neither should be the member benefit programs offered by associations, societies, and other affinity groups. Broadening the membership benefits available to member organizations to include not only health insurance coverage options but also Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs) lets us better meet those differing needs," explains Tim McNichols, director of business development for LIG Solutions.

"PeopleKeep and Lighthouse Insurance Group share a common goal of helping small businesses care for their employees by offering health benefits that work for the business and its employees and their families," adds Victoria Hodgkins, chief executive officer of PeopleKeep, Inc.

PeopleKeep's work with LIG Solutions through their professional association program enables the two partners to share their respective expertise in health reimbursement arrangements and individual health insurance in a new way. Small businesses and their employees learn about health benefits through their association, society, or affinity group. If employers decide to provide a Qualified Small Employer HRA (QSEHRA) or an Individual Coverage HRA (ICHRA) through PeopleKeep, their employees can then work directly with Lighthouse Insurance Group to access cost effective individual health insurance policies that fit their needs both from a health standpoint and financially with one easy to use turn-key solution.

"With the upcoming introduction of the Individual Coverage HRA on January 1, 2020, now is an opportune time for health benefits providers to adopt new approaches to outreach, education, and fulfillment in the individual insurance space," notes Hodgkins. The U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services, Labor, and the Treasury estimate that when the newly approved Individual Coverage HRA is fully adopted, it will benefit approximately 800,000 employers, including small businesses, and more than 11 million employees and family members, including an estimated 800,000 Americans who were previously uninsured.

"Lighthouse Insurance Group has been a leader in the individual market space since the passage of the Affordable Care Act. Our innovative partnership with PeopleKeep reinforces our continued commitment to serving and growing the individual insurance market as well as our commitment to working with associations and their members across the country," says Jason Farro, CEO of Lighthouse Insurance Group.

About LIG Solutions

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, LIG Solutions, a division of Lighthouse Insurance Group, specializes in offering comprehensive, turn-key insurance solutions for associations, societies, NGB, membership organizations and other affinity groups. With more than 30 years of combined experience in the health, life, and Medicare insurance industry, LIG has successfully distributed more than 60,000 insurance policies nationwide per year and delivers member benefit programs centered on health and wellness initiatives to drive retention and engagement with the communities/marketplaces they serve. Learn more at www.LIGmembers.com .

About PeopleKeep, Inc.

PeopleKeep helps small businesses offer competitive benefits at a price they can afford. PeopleKeep personalized benefits automation software allows businesses to reimburse employees tax-free for medical expenses. Today more than 11,000 people use PeopleKeep to participate in benefits that help them live better lives.

