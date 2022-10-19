KANSAS CITY, Miss., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LIGA MX, the premier Mexican soccer league, through its' official consulting agency for Club business operations, Centro de Negocios Deportivo (CND), has announced that they have signed ISBI 360, the on-demand sales talent provider and ticket sales trainer for the sports and entertainment industry, to recruit and train the inside sales teams of LIGA MX clubs to sell their tickets.

LIGA MX Seeks Major Gains in Remote Ticket Sales Revenues with the Help of ISBI 360

Once fully trained, the reps will sell virtually from their homes for a single Tournament, then transition into fulltime positions with the clubs' front offices to support their internal ticket sales and service departments selling tickets and servicing their fans.

The program is a unique opportunity for LIGA MX clubs to grow needed revenues in this soccer-centric part of the world as well as improve the overall fan experience by providing additional customer service.

"In this new environment of work, there's a special expertise that's needed to recruit quality sales reps and to train them virtually," said Michel Richaud, Executive Director of CND, LIGA MX's consulting partner for Club Business operations in Mexico. "ISBI 360 has proven their expertise in both of these areas throughout the US and Canada, and we're pleased to bring their unique business model and methodology here to Mexico."

"We're thrilled to be working with CND and LIGA MX to help them develop talent for their clubs and ultimately expand their clubs' internal ticket sales and service operations," said Doug Quinn, CEO of ISBI 360, LLC. "LIGA MX has a great on-field product, and with the combination of their matches and our training and sales methodologies, we see incredible upside potential for ticket sales and revenues throughout the league."

About LIGA MX

LIGA MX, officially known as LIGA BBVA MX (including the league's sponsor's name), is the top professional football division in Mexico. The 18-team league holds two tournaments per year; the Apertura ("Opening") from July to December, and the Clausura ("Closing") from January to May. Its two additional divisions include a second tier, known as LIGA MX Expansion, and LIGA MX Feminil, the highest division of women's football in Mexico.

About ISBI 360

The ISBI 360 Network provides unique solutions to the three biggest challenges on the business side of sports and entertainment: training, sales and recruitment. For virtual ticket sales, ISBI 360 recruits and trains reps for the task of short-term (90-day) ticket sales assignments from the reps' own home offices. These reps generate sales revenue for teams while being consistently trained and coached. ISBI 360's virtual training programs for teams features a portfolio of (11) unique "Micro-Learning" Certification programs developed by industry experts, along with video role play exercises and live weekly Coaching from current industry professionals. ISBI 360's recruitment program is a membership-driven resource for teams looking to hire quality full-time sales reps trained and Certified in ISBI 360's proprietary methodology.

Media Contact:

Ken Marinelli

917-705-0325

[email protected]

SOURCE ISBI 360