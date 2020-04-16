Ligado Networks Statements on Circulation of FCC Order Advancing Company's License Modification Applications

RESTON, Va., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ligado Networks issued the following statements from President and Chief Executive Officer, Doug Smith, and Chairman of the Board, Ivan Seidenberg, about today's Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announcement that Chairman Ajit Pai has circulated an Order on the company's license modification applications to his fellow Commissioners:

Doug Smith, President & Chief Executive Officer

We commend Chairman Pai for his leadership and his vision, and we look forward to engaging with the other Commissioners to drive this process forward. Since the very beginning of its long, comprehensive and collaborative analysis of the technical issues presented by Ligado's application, the FCC's dedicated staff has repeatedly shown its commitment to science-based, engineering-driven decision making, and Chairman's Pai's circulation of the Order regarding our license modification applications is the most recent example of this.

The central importance of mid-band – especially our lower mid-band – to 5G is well-known. As Ericsson and Nokia technical studies on our proposed network deployment have shown, the superior propagation characteristics of our spectrum will improve mobile 5G coverage – both outdoor and indoor – and in doing so, accelerate the deployment of 5G networks. Ligado is committed to the twin goals of protecting GPS while delivering highly secure and ultra-reliable communications to accelerate next-generation technologies and the Industrial Internet of Things.

We urge the FCC to work together now to make this a reality as soon as possible.

Ivan Seidenberg, Chairman, Ligado Networks Board of Directors

I have always believed that the L-Band spectrum can make a meaningful difference in our nation's ability to connect. There is no doubt that lower mid-band has a key role to play if we are to build the very best 5G networks, and it is clear now more than ever that we must do just that. The FCC's decision to move the approval process forward is an important and forward-looking one that will advance the public interest and U.S. global leadership.

