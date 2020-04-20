Ligado Networks Statements on Unanimous FCC Approval of Company's Applications to Deploy Terrestrial L-Band Network

RESTON, Va., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ligado Networks issued the following statements from President and Chief Executive Officer, Doug Smith; Chairman of the Board, Ivan Seidenberg; and Directors Reed E. Hundt and Timothy M. Donahue about today's unanimous Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approval of the company's license modification applications.

Doug Smith, President & Chief Executive Officer

Ligado thanks the Commissioners for moving promptly to approve the order regarding our applications. We greatly appreciate their unanimous support as well as the expert engineering analysis determining that a terrestrial network can be deployed in the L-band to advance our country's economic and security interests while fully protecting GPS. Our spectrum can be very instrumental in the transition to 5G, and we look forward to utilizing satellite and terrestrial services to deploy customized private networks and deliver innovative, next-generation IoT solutions for the industrial sector.

Ivan Seidenberg, Chairman, Ligado Networks Board of Directors

We commend the FCC for its policy leadership and commitment to independent determinations that are based on sound technical engineering and promote more efficient use of underutilized spectrum. As Chairman Pai said, the approved order is the result of "an extensive record which confirms that it is in the public interest to grant Ligado's application while imposing stringent conditions to prevent harmful interference."

5G will revolutionize many industries, as private networks become indispensable for so many enterprises and their efforts to provide services to retain and gain customers in new ways. Ligado is fully prepared to play a key role in building the very best networks to serve the demands of critical industries and advance the next generation of American infrastructure.

Reed E. Hundt, Ligado Networks Director

As our country finds its footing in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the communications industry has again proven not only how essential it is during disasters but also how it serves as an engine for renewed and sustained economic growth. The FCC has a proud legacy of showing bipartisan leadership in times of crisis, looking ahead to strengthen our communications infrastructure and engaging in balanced, science-based decision-making. Approval will enable greenfield, mid-band spectrum to be deployed in support of an array of advanced 5G networks that are critical to helping maintain and extend American mobile leadership while providing the economic opportunities our country will undoubtedly need in the months and years ahead.

Timothy M. Donahue, Ligado Networks Director

With the full backing of the Commissioners, the FCC is helping to ensure our country's 5G ecosystem has a full spectrum pipeline without critical gaps. The agreement among the Commissioners provides much-needed certainty in the L-band and shows that Washington can work together to give hope to enterprises and consumers who desperately need it. Ultimately, we see the order simply as a work order for our employees, vendors, customers, and technology partners, and we look forward to delivering on the new opportunities the Commissioners have enabled.

