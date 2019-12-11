Ligation Devices Market Size Worth $1.4 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 6.32%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ligation devices market size is expected to reach $1.4 million by 2026 according to new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 6.32% CAGR over the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of digestive system related diseases and increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures. Technological advancements in the field of endoscopy which require ligation devices is also expected to drive the growth. Moreover, increasing healthcare spending in the field of gastrointestinal procedures is also fueling the market. Rise in the geriatric population prone to various digestive and chronic diseases is projected to contribute to the rising demand. According to the National Institutes of Health, in 2015, there were 617 million people over the age of 65 years and the number is projected to reach1.6 billion by 2050.

Key suggestions from the report:

Europe captured second position in the ligation devices market in 2018, supported by favorable reimbursement policies, availability of ligation devices, and various government initiatives

By product, accessories segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, owing to low cost and high usage of the product

By applier, reusable appliers are projected to continue dominating in near future owing to the rising use in both minimally invasive and open procedures

By application, gastrointestinal and abdominal surgery segment captured the largest market share in 2018, owing to increasing prevalence of age-related digestive diseases

Based on procedure type, minimally invasive procedures segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 65% in 2018 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

Few of the leading market players are Medtronic Plc; Johnson and Johnson (Ethicon); the Cooper Companies, Inc.; CONMED Corporation; B Braun Melsungen AG; Teleflex Incorporated; and Olympus Corporation. These players are focusing on new product launches to provide advanced services to the patients. In August 2019 , Medtronic Plc confirmed the re-availability of its two product codes FF107- ligation clip applier, and FFL112-ligation clip applier

Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Ligation Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Appliers, Accessories), By Application (GIT, Gynecology, Cardiothoracic, Urology), By Procedure Type (MIS, Open), By End Use, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ligation-devices-market

Increasing use of ligation devices in open surgeries such as coronary artery bypass, aortic valve replacement, and mitral valve replacement is expected to propel growth of the ligation devices market. According to the Society of Thoracic Surgeons Adult Cardiac Surgery Database, in U.S., 156,931 Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) procedures were performed, in 2016. In addition, favorable reimbursement policies along with rising R&D expenditure is also adding to the growth of the market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global ligation devices market on the basis of product, application, procedure type, end use, and region:

Ligation Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Appliers



Disposable





Reusable



Accessories



Clips





Clip Remover

Ligation Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Gastrointestinal and Abdominal Surgery



Gynecological Surgery



Cardiothoracic Surgery



Urological Surgery



Other

Ligation Devices Procedure Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

MIS



Open Surgery

Ligation Devices End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Ligation Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Spain



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India





Australia





South Korea



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Colombia



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

Find more research reports on Medical Devices Industry, by Grand View Research:

Knee Braces Market – The growing burden of osteoarthritis, increase in target population, and launch of cost-effective and easy to wear braces are the major growth propellers for the market.

The growing burden of osteoarthritis, increase in target population, and launch of cost-effective and easy to wear braces are the major growth propellers for the market. Topical Wound Agents Market – The demand for topical wound agents is on a rise owing to technological advancement, increasing prevalence of chronic injuries, and rising number of surgical procedures.

The demand for topical wound agents is on a rise owing to technological advancement, increasing prevalence of chronic injuries, and rising number of surgical procedures. Ambulance Stretchers Market – Demand for ambulance stretchers is on a rise owing to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising medical tourism, and favorable reimbursement policies.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.