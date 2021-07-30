Light and Livable Style -- Ballard Designs Rocks a Modern Rustic Inspiration in New Product Collection

ATLANTA, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based omnichannel décor and furniture seller, Ballard Designs, is launching a new set of looks for Fall 2021. A fresh take on popular modern rustic décor, "Light & Livable" will incorporate style elements from around the world.

Ballard created several videos introducing Light & Livable which focus on creating a home brimming with warmth, comfort and calm.

Enjoy a comfy bench seat! Cover it in soft faux shearling and plop in some pillows - then nestle in for quiet time… Ballard's hardwood framed Elina Bench is hand finished and adds a neutral, light and livable feel in this furniture style shoot. Ballard's Wren Dining Table is a single, sculptural piece of hurricane-felled wood, handcrafted of rich-textured hardwood and creates a clean-lined, modern rustic dining room focal point.

"Light & Livable is not about how you decorate, but how you live," says Skye Westcott, senior vice-president of merchandising and design for Ballard Designs. "Spaces are filled with natural light and earthy colors. Different wood tones mix and mingle. And there are lots of beautiful textures to see and touch."

Ballard's new look spans every category of home décor, from furniture and lighting to rugs, wall art and accessories. Light & Livable designs generally feature

Artisanship

Organic lines

Subtle, tonal colors

Rich texture materials

New Light & Livable product looks include a sculptural dining table hand crafted from reclaimed woods, a faux shearling bench soft enough to pet, abstract art in warm terra cotta tones, and cozy handwoven throws.

"Light & Livable is exactly what we all need right now," Westcott explains. "Home should be a haven that nourishes and revives you. It needs to feel authentic and flow as easily with your life as breathing."

Westcott adds that the new look dovetails beautifully with Ballard's iconic European, Scandinavian and Global furnishings style. Each season will feature new Light & Livable items and show customers how to layer them into their existing décor.

Ballard Designs' popular "How to Decorate" podcast also discusses how design fans can achieve a "Light & Livable" look.

"I think current Ballard Designs customers and those new to the brand are going to love Light & Livable because it feels so good to live with every day," Westcott concludes. "Every piece in your home should be there because you love it and that's what Light & Livable really means. Nothing tries to be perfect, but that's the point – your home tells the story of your life."

Ballard Designs is an omnichannel retailer offering a unique curation of home furnishings and decor from all periods and provenance. We travel the world for inspiration, translating new trends in fashion, color and style into exclusive products shoppers won't find anywhere else. Ballard also offers hundreds of custom options, expert design advice and inspiration, empowering customers to unleash their inner decorator. Ballard Designs is one of the Qurate Retail Group portfolio brands, including QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Frontgate®, Garnett Hill® and Grandin Road®.

