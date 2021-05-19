Light Camping Self-Inflating Air Mattress Sleeping Pads for Backpacking Brand, Hyke & Byke, Advises Overnight Backpackers

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In its relentless efforts to help outdoor enthusiasts, Hyke & Byke has recently shared a series of useful suggestions for overnight backpackers. This outdoor gear brand recently gained popularity on Amazon for its sleeping pads for backpackers. These self-inflating camping pads can function as a bed while camping, backpacking, hiking, and bikepacking.

To find out more, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Hyke-Byke-Appalachian-Inflatable-Sleeping/dp/B08F956Q2N.

Hyke & Byke Sleeping Pad

Backpackers face unique challenges when choosing a sleeping pad to go under their sleeping bag. It is vital to balance certain factors while considering how much weight and bulk is realistic to carry on overnight or extended outings. According to Hyke & Byke, the most important factors to consider are comfort, durability, portability, space economy and time-saving.

"At the end of a long day hiking, your back deserves a soft, pillowy pad to rest on — as much as it deserves to not even notice it in your pack. Our premium-quality full-and-ultra-light-sized sleeping pads for backpacking are comfortable to sleep on and easy to carry," said Hyke & Byke spokesperson Daniel Ede.

Hyke & Byke's light sleeping pads feature thick horizontal air channels that ensure optimal wide body and joint support while preventing side-curling. Users can also adjust the air pressure as per their preference with the help of a micro-adjustment valve. Made using lightweight, durable ripstop nylon, the product saves space by rolling up conveniently in a secure and compact manner. There is also a rapid air discharge valve that helps deflate the sleeping pads quickly.

"Super compact and light sleeping pad, with exceptional comfort and pad thickness. Just wide enough to give you comfort after a day on the trail. The attached Pac-tite roll fastener is a great added bonus that allows you to leave the stuff sack at home. Quick and easy deflation makes packing up easy. The micro-valve adjustment is a nice perk. Great sleeping pad that saves weight and space in your pack," said a highly impressed Amazon shopper.

To find out more about Hyke & Byke products, please visit the company's official website https://hykeandbyke.com.

Contact Name : Daniel Ede

Contact Phone: 1 (888) 300-1001

Contact Email: [email protected]

About Hyke & Byke

Hyke & Byke is a small but rapidly growing, independent outdoor gear company that was inspired and built by a group of entrepreneurial outdoorsmen who felt that the outdoor gear market was filled with overpriced products that could be better designed and sold at honest prices. We struggled for years to always find a great deal on each product we buy to support our addiction to the outdoors. After years of turmoil, we felt we could do better and launched Hyke & Byke to the public in 2015, after years of start-up conversations and planning efforts.

SOURCE Hyke & Byke

https://hykeandbyke.com

