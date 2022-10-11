Light Commercial Vehicle Market Size to Record a CAGR of 1.5%, Rising Penetration of Downsized Engines in LCVs to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Light Commercial Vehicle Market by Type (Conventional fuel vehicles and Alternative fuel vehicles) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the light commercial vehicle market size between 2021 and 2026 is 1436.98 thousand units. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Key Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Light Commercial Vehicle Market 2022-2026

Market Driver: The rising penetration of downsized engines in LCVs will drive vehicle prices, which is propelling the growth of the light commercial vehicle (LCV) market. Vehicle manufacturers are developing downsized engine blocks to reduce curb weight, improve fuel efficiency, and avoid the formation of emissions. Most vehicle manufacturers equip turbochargers within diesel and gasoline engines to facilitate more air for combustion. Gasoline engine turbochargers are made of composite materials that can resist high operating temperatures produced at a high rate of rpm. In addition, their weight is significantly more than diesel engine turbochargers. Moreover, the increasing preference for fuel-efficient LCVs in China and India is expected to drive the growth of the turbocharged downsized engines market. These factors will compel LCV makers to use turbochargers in their gasoline and diesel LCV models.

will drive vehicle prices, which is propelling the growth of the light commercial vehicle (LCV) market. Vehicle manufacturers are developing downsized engine blocks to reduce curb weight, improve fuel efficiency, and avoid the formation of emissions. Most vehicle manufacturers equip turbochargers within diesel and gasoline engines to facilitate more air for combustion. Gasoline engine turbochargers are made of composite materials that can resist high operating temperatures produced at a high rate of rpm. In addition, their weight is significantly more than diesel engine turbochargers. Moreover, the increasing preference for fuel-efficient LCVs in and is expected to drive the growth of the turbocharged downsized engines market. These factors will compel LCV makers to use turbochargers in their gasoline and diesel LCV models. Market Challenges: The implementation of fuel-efficiency standards, which results in high increased prices of LCVs, is hampering the growth of the light commercial vehicle (LCV) market. Vehicle manufacturers need to equip the engines of their vehicles with numerous parts of equipment to reduce the consumption of fuel. Moreover, the increase in the electrification of automotive components will lead to a significant rise in the prices of vehicles. Hence, the increase in the cost of LCVs will lead to a decline in sales of LCVs during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, View our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

By type, the conventional fuel vehicles segment will be the major contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The rising adoption of LCVs in the US and China will fuel the growth of the LCVs market during the forecast period. This is because of improved access to financing and growth of the small business sector, which includes retail, hospitality, e-commerce, and others. These factors have to an increase in the sales of LCVs, which will drive the growth of the conventional fuel vehicles segment during the forecast period.

By geography, North America will be the leading region with 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country for the light commercial vehicle market in North America.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report

Some Companies Mentioned

AMG Corp

Ashok Leyland Ltd

Cummins Inc.

Daimler Truck Holding AG

Ford Motor Co.

GAZ International LLC

General Motors Co

Honda Motor Co. Ltd

Hyundai Motor Co

Isuzu Motors Ltd

JAC Inc.

Kia Motors Corp

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tata Motors Ltd

Toyota Motor Corp

Volkswagen AG

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs

Related Reports

Luxury SUV Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The luxury SUV market share is expected to increase by 1798.24 thousand units from 2021 to 2026.

Utility Vehicle Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The utility vehicle market share is expected to increase by 9300 thousand units from 2021 to 2026

Light Commercial Vehicle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 1.5% Market growth 2022-2026 1436.98 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.4 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 50% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, Canada, China, and Thailand Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AMG Corp, Ashok Leyland Ltd, Cummins Inc., Daimler Truck Holding AG, Ford Motor Co., GAZ International LLC, General Motors Co, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Hyundai Motor Co, Isuzu Motors Ltd, JAC Inc., Kia Motors Corp, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Tata Motors Ltd, Toyota Motor Corp, and Volkswagen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Conventional fuel vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Conventional fuel vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Conventional fuel vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Conventional fuel vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Conventional fuel vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Alternative fuel vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Alternative fuel vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Alternative fuel vehicles - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Alternative fuel vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Alternative fuel vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type (thousand units)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Thailand - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 (thousand units)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography (thousand units)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ashok Leyland Ltd

Exhibit 89: Ashok Leyland Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 90: Ashok Leyland Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Ashok Leyland Ltd - Key offerings

10.4 Daimler Truck Holding AG

Exhibit 92: Daimler Truck Holding AG - Overview



Exhibit 93: Daimler Truck Holding AG - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Daimler Truck Holding AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Daimler Truck Holding AG - Segment focus

10.5 Ford Motor Co.

Exhibit 96: Ford Motor Co. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Ford Motor Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Ford Motor Co. - Key news



Exhibit 99: Ford Motor Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Ford Motor Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Honda Motor Co. Ltd

Exhibit 101: Honda Motor Co. Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 102: Honda Motor Co. Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Honda Motor Co. Ltd - Key news



Exhibit 104: Honda Motor Co. Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Honda Motor Co. Ltd - Segment focus

10.7 Hyundai Motor Co

Exhibit 106: Hyundai Motor Co - Overview



Exhibit 107: Hyundai Motor Co - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Hyundai Motor Co - Key news



Exhibit 109: Hyundai Motor Co - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Hyundai Motor Co - Segment focus

10.8 Isuzu Motors Ltd

Exhibit 111: Isuzu Motors Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 112: Isuzu Motors Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Isuzu Motors Ltd - Key offerings

10.9 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 114: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 115: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 116: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 117: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.10 Tata Motors Ltd

Exhibit 119: Tata Motors Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 120: Tata Motors Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Tata Motors Ltd - Key news



Exhibit 122: Tata Motors Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Tata Motors Ltd - Segment focus

10.11 Toyota Motor Corp

Exhibit 124: Toyota Motor Corp - Overview



Exhibit 125: Toyota Motor Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Toyota Motor Corp - Key news



Exhibit 127: Toyota Motor Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Toyota Motor Corp - Segment focus

10.12 Volkswagen AG

Exhibit 129: Volkswagen AG - Overview



Exhibit 130: Volkswagen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Volkswagen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Volkswagen AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 133: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 134: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 135: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 136: Research methodology



Exhibit 137: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 138: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 139: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio