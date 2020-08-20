Light Engine Design Corp. Begins Working with Investor Relations Firm, North Equities

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Engine Design Corp. (OTC: TLED) has begun working with Toronto-based investor relations firm North Equities to facilitate greater investor engagement and widespread dissemination of news pertaining to the development of novel lighting technologies.

"We've made tremendous progress in 2020 and we want to share the news of this success with our current and prospective investors," said Light Engine Design Corp.'s (TLED) Director Dr. Zacariah Hildenbrand, "The innovations and sales that we've made speak for themselves but with the help of North Equities we will be able to reach a much larger and diverse audience."

In 2020 alone, TLED has successfully executed a $4+M sale of their ETL-certified Harvester® lights; established new collaborations with world-renowned cannabis/hemp geneticists Adam Jacques and Christian West; cultivated an ongoing research study with analytical chemist Dr. Kevin Schug at the University of Texas at Arlington; developed novel electronic sensor and reporting technologies for horticultural operations; and diversified into the field of Photobiomodulation with the development of new red light therapy (RLT) technologies.



"At North Equities we embrace new technology to challenge the current market place. Investor relations is dated and we're excited to bring some new engagement medians to TLED," said North Equities Founder and CEO Jason Cole, "We'll be providing weekly video interviews and engagement into the day-to-day operations as well as insight into the industry from the TLED team. From saving baby turtles to creating lights that can increase crop yields, there's a major opportunity to educate people about the potential with Light Engine Design's technology!"

About Light Engine Design Corp. (TLED): TLED is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.ledesigncorp.com / www.cmgrowlights.com.

