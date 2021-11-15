Light E.N.T. Seeks Volunteers for Phase 2 Tinnitus Trial After Successful Phase 1

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of positive clinical results in the groundbreaking OTO-313 Phase 1 trial for patients suffering from tinnitus, Light E.N.T. is pleased to announce that it is seeking volunteers for Phase 2 of OTO-313 trials. Led by Dr. Joshua Light, an expert in medical and surgical treatments for inner ear conditions and a board certified physician in Otolaryngology, Dr. Light is eager to help tinnitus patients for whom there were previously no known treatment options.

Known for its robust clinical trial department, Light E.N.T. provides patients with access to the latest treatments for a variety of sinus and ear conditions. "OTO-313 Phase 1 trial results showed improvement in patients suffering from tinnitus," says Dr. Light. During Phase 1 trials, participants treated with the active drug as opposed to a placebo reported a reduction in the severity of their tinnitus. In Phase 1, 43% of OTO-313 patients noted meaningful improvements, compared to only 13% who were given a placebo.

Because tinnitus affects nearly 1 in 5 people, a pioneering treatment is needed to improve the lives of tinnitus sufferers who report disruptions to sleep and work and feelings of stress and anxiety brought on by the condition, "We as clinicians are encouraged by the Phase 1 results because we have lacked drug therapy to reduce the severity of tinnitus that plague the patients we see every day," says Dr. Light.

"We are eager to move forward in our trials, but we need volunteers to enroll with Phase 2 to continue the research," says Dr. Light. Results and findings of OTO-313 are anticipated in mid-2022.

Those interested in participating in Phase 2 of the clinical trial must have tinnitus in one ear only and for less than one year to qualify for the study. Patients will take a short questionnaire, and then Light E.N.T. will conduct an examination to determine eligibility. Those who are interested can reach Light E.N.T. by visiting the website below.

Dr. Light notes that "if anyone in the press would like to speak with our team, it certainly helps build community awareness about the groundbreaking trial. We encourage you to reach out directly to learn more."

About Dr. Light

Dr. Light is a double board certified physician in Otolaryngology. Dr. Light received his E.N.T. training at NYU Medical Center. His subspecialty focus includes the medical and surgical treatment of Ear Disease, for which he received fellowship training at the Ear Research Foundation. He is an expert Otologic Surgeon who specializes in Stapedectomy surgery for otosclerosis, Tympanic Membrane Reconstruction, and Cochlear Implantation. He is also an expert in the treatment of Meniere's Disease and Vertigo. He has numerous scientific publications which are frequently cited in his field.

Dr. Light also specializes in the area of Sinus Surgery and Allergy treatment, and is a nationally recognized expert in minimally invasive office techniques for managing chronic sinusitis with balloon dilation, and drug delivery stents for sinus disease.

About Light E.N.T.

Light E.N.T. is an ear, nose, and throat clinic located in Palm Beach County, Florida. They offer medical and surgical care to patients with ear conditions, hearing loss, vertigo, nose, sinus and allergy symptoms. The specialists at Light E.N.T are dedicated to offering innovative and breakthrough treatments that improve their patients' health and well-being. To learn more about Light E.N.T. or their tinnitus trial, contact them via their website at https://www.lightent.com/tinnitus-clinical-trial/ .

