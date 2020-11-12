Light is life! Dutch city of Eindhoven connects the world with largest site-specific lighting artwork ever

Today at 17:00 CET, Eindhoven will be wrapped in an enormous mantle of blue light speckled with thousands of fixed and floating illuminated red dots. This cosmic image is designed to remind us that light represents life and connects us. Visible from the safety of people's homes in Eindhoven, the blue and red glow is visible from 60 km up in the air. Worldwide, people can watch the livestream of the illumination, visible for an unspecified time-period. Livestream @17:45-18;00 CET: www.gloweindhoven.nl

Connecting the Dots has three elements. The blue dome projected light above Eindhoven is by Finnish light artist Kari Kola, creator of the mountain illumination "Savage Beauty" in Ireland this year. Kola gained recognition in 2018 when he illuminated Stone Henge. The blue dome seeks a connection with nature and aims to create awareness for the planet. Dutch light artist Ivo Schoofs adds life with a sea of beautiful floating red dots, spreading light from inside and out. 1,000 recyclable balloons symbolise the sense of connection that people need. Inspired by Dutch designer Hugo Vrijdag, 20,000 primary school children have also created their own red GLOWdots. Organisers hope this will provide a much-needed reminder that none of us are alone.

Annually, around 750,000 people visit GLOW's inspiring light-based art installations. Despite GLOW 2020's cancellation, its organisers and Eindhoven's municipality, celebrating its 100th anniversary, wanted to create a magical moment repurposing GLOW's "light is life" spirit for one special edition.

"During these times when we cannot visit each other, work together in the office, play sports or go out, it is more important than ever to feel connected," explained John Jorritsma, Eindhoven's Mayor.

