Light Joins Partners for Automated Vehicle Education (PAVE)

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Light , a leading provider of depth perception for vehicles,, announced today that it joined the Partners for Automated Vehicle Education (PAVE) coalition, a coalition of business, nonprofits and academics that share the common goal of informing the public about automated vehicles to help shape the future of transportation. In joining PAVE, Light further commits to not only the development of more advanced and safer vehicles for the future, but also the education of consumers about those systems for public trust.

"The future of transportation will be driven by technological advancements that will require an informed public to fully understand and trust these advanced driver systems," said Dave Grannan, CEO, Light. "We share PAVE's ideas of sensible regulation and safe, responsible testing of advanced vehicles and autonomous driving systems. We look forward to collaborating with them on our shared goal."

Light's Clarity platform uses cameras, working in tandem, to enable vehicles to see 3D structures in the road from 10 centimeters up to 1000 meters away. Allowing advanced driver assistance and autonomous driving systems the ability to see farther and better, Clarity outperforms the range of best-in-class lidar. Clarity provides far greater detail by seamlessly combining image detail with measured depth across the camera's field-of-view. The result is safer and more capable automatic braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane-keeping systems on vehicles by 2023, and entirely new capabilities in the vehicles of the future.

"We are delighted to have Light join PAVE in our mission to raise the level of public understanding about automated vehicles and the potential they offer," said PAVE Executive Director Tara Andringa. "Light's expertise in vehicle depth perception will augment PAVE's educational mission to help demystify AV technology. We are thrilled to work with the Light team to share with the public the transformative potential of AV technologies to improve the safety of our roadways."

About Light

Light is pioneering real-time 3D perception to redefine how vehicles see the world. By combining the company's breakthroughs in computational imaging with multi-camera calibration and advanced machine learning, Light's technology provides accurate depth at both near and far distances in real-time. Founded in 2013, Light is headquartered in Redwood City, CA. See more at https://light.co

About PAVE

Partners for Automated Vehicle Education is a coalition of industry, nonprofit and academic institutions with one goal: To inform and educate the public and policymakers on the facts regarding automated vehicles so that they can fully participate in shaping the future of our roads and highways. PAVE's members, led by co-chairs Audi of America and the National Safety Council, believe that the public needs factual information about AV technology in order to fully realize the potential benefits the technology can offer to increased safety, mobility and sustainability. Launched in January 2019, PAVE's activities include hands-on public demonstration events, policymaker workshops, developing educational materials for dealer and customer-service personnel and active online and social media channels. For more on PAVE: Visit pavecampaign.org, Facebook: @PAVEcampaign; Twitter: @PAVEcampaign, and Instagram: account @PAVEcampaign.

