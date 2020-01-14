Light Vehicle Engine Cooling Markets to 2034: Major Suppliers, Top Markets, Technology Trends, Opportunity Forecasts, Key Player Profiles
Jan 14, 2020, 10:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Vehicle Engine Cooling Market Report - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE light vehicle access and security sector, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data, this global market study includes:
- Automotive OE engine radiators fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets
- A review of the latest engine cooling technological developments and market trends (including developments in charge air coolers, heat exchangers, alternative powertrain, hybrid vehicle solutions, car radiators, car cooling fans)
- Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Delphi, Hyperdrive Innovation, Visteon
- Updated profiles of the major automotive engine cooling suppliers including their strategies and prospects
You can use this report to:
- Gain a quick overview of the automotive engine cooling sector globally
- Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments in engine cooling systems
- Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in this sector
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- BorgWarner
- Calsonic Kansei Corporation
- Continental AG
- Delphi Automotive LLP
- Denso Corporation
- Hanon Systems
- Mahle
- Modine
- Schaeffler Group (INA-Holding Schaeffler KG)
- Sogefi
- Valeo SA
- Webasto AG
- Others
- Forecasts
- OE radiators
- Markets
- Emerging markets
- Market shares
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Technologies
- Innovations
- Heat exchangers
- Denso's solutions
- Webasto's solutions
- Increasing use of electronics
- Indirect charge air cooling
- Oil coolers
- Other
- Aisin Seiki's electric cooling pump
- Aluminium engine cooling parts for trucks
- BorgWarner Thermal Systems supplies novel fan for Freightliner
- Cooling system sealant
- Ford's active grille shutter
- SKF's Engine Fan Support Module
- Solutions for alternative powertrains
- EMP supplies 'mini-Hybrid' cooling system to bus maker
- Thermal management systems for hybrid vehicles
- Tomorrow's hybrid vehicles and cooling systems
- Packaging concerns
- Archive
- Behr cuts tank-header overhang on Audi A5
- Behr develops EGR control module for diesels
- Conti-Tech Fluid Automotive develops products for fuel-cell power vehicles
- Delphi's liquid cooled charge air coolers
- Denso creates refrigeration cycle system for cars that uses an ejector
- Denso's plant-derived resin radiator tank
- New Visco coupling from Hella Behr Service
List of Tables
- Asia-Pacific manufacturer market shares of engine cooling systems for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume
- Denso's engine-cooling systems operations in Japan, 2013
- Denso's engine-cooling systems production operations worldwide, 2013
- Engine and powertrain cooling system manufacturers and products supplied
- European manufacturer market shares of engine cooling systems for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume
- Market volumes of conventional radiators fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)
- North American manufacturer market shares of engine cooling systems for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume
- Worldwide manufacturer market shares of engine cooling systems for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume
