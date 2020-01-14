Light Vehicle Engine Cooling Markets to 2034: Major Suppliers, Top Markets, Technology Trends, Opportunity Forecasts, Key Player Profiles

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Vehicle Engine Cooling Market Report - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE light vehicle access and security sector, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.



Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data, this global market study includes:

Automotive OE engine radiators fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest engine cooling technological developments and market trends (including developments in charge air coolers, heat exchangers, alternative powertrain, hybrid vehicle solutions, car radiators, car cooling fans)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Delphi, Hyperdrive Innovation, Visteon



Updated profiles of the major automotive engine cooling suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Key Topics Covered



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

BorgWarner



Calsonic Kansei Corporation



Continental AG



Delphi Automotive LLP



Denso Corporation



Hanon Systems



Mahle



Modine



Schaeffler Group (INA-Holding Schaeffler KG)



Sogefi



Valeo SA



Webasto AG



Others

Forecasts

OE radiators

Markets

Emerging markets



Market shares



Asia-Pacific





Europe





North America

Technologies

Innovations



Heat exchangers





Denso's solutions







Webasto's solutions





Increasing use of electronics





Indirect charge air cooling





Oil coolers





Other





Aisin Seiki's electric cooling pump







Aluminium engine cooling parts for trucks







BorgWarner Thermal Systems supplies novel fan for Freightliner







Cooling system sealant







Ford's active grille shutter







SKF's Engine Fan Support Module





Solutions for alternative powertrains





EMP supplies 'mini-Hybrid' cooling system to bus maker







Thermal management systems for hybrid vehicles







Tomorrow's hybrid vehicles and cooling systems



Packaging concerns

Archive

Behr cuts tank-header overhang on Audi A5



Behr develops EGR control module for diesels



Conti-Tech Fluid Automotive develops products for fuel-cell power vehicles



Delphi's liquid cooled charge air coolers



Denso creates refrigeration cycle system for cars that uses an ejector



Denso's plant-derived resin radiator tank



New Visco coupling from Hella Behr Service

List of Tables

Asia-Pacific manufacturer market shares of engine cooling systems for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume

manufacturer market shares of engine cooling systems for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume Denso's engine-cooling systems operations in Japan , 2013

, 2013 Denso's engine-cooling systems production operations worldwide, 2013

Engine and powertrain cooling system manufacturers and products supplied

European manufacturer market shares of engine cooling systems for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume

Market volumes of conventional radiators fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)

North American manufacturer market shares of engine cooling systems for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume

Worldwide manufacturer market shares of engine cooling systems for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume

