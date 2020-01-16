Light Vehicle Materials Market Study 2020

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Vehicle Materials Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global body material trends sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

This global market study includes:

Material use as a percentage of vehicle body weight for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest material developments, applications and market trends (including space frames, engine cooling, armour, braking, reinforcing, seating, light-weighting, films, aluminium, carbon fibre, coatings, magnesium, organic materials, plastics and composites, steel and recycling initiatives)

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Isolite Group, Zircotec, Prodrive, JAPIA, Tata Steel , Surface Processing



, Surface Processing Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

Updated profiles of the major materials suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Material use forecasts as a percentage of vehicle body weight for the top 14 markets (sectors include steel, iron, aluminium, plastics, glass and other materials)

You can use this materials market report to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive materials sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the world's top 14 markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Follow the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

Track key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

3M



Accuride Corporation



Aichi Steel



AK Steel



Aleris



Arconic Inc



Asahi Kasei Plastics



Autoneum



BASF SE



Benteler



Biomer



Bodine Aluminum



Bridgestone



CIE Automotive SA



ContiTech



Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc



Covestro



Dow Automotive Systems



Drxlmaier Group



DuPont (E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company)



Evonik



Faurecia



Fosun



Freudenberg & Co. KG



Gestamp Automocion



Henkel



Honeywell



Hyundai Steel



International Automotive Components



JFE Steel Corporation



Kobe Steel



Lanxess



LG Chem



Magna International Inc.



Infrastructure





Merger and acquisition activity



Martinrea



Metaldyne



Minda Corporation



Mitsui Chemicals



NanoSteel Company



Novares



Novelis



NSG



Oerlikon Balzers



Posco



PPG Industries



Infrastructure





Merger and acquisition activity





Products



PT Astra Otoparts



SABIC



Saint-Gobain



Samvardhana Motherson Group



Shiloh Industries



Showa Denko



Solvay



Stadco



Sumitomo Corporation



Tata Steel



Teijin



Tenedora Nemak



ThyssenKrupp AG



Toray Industries



Toyo Tire & Rubber



Toyoda Gosei



Trelleborg AB



Trinseo



Victrex



Woodbridge Group



Yokohama Rubber



ZF

Forecasts

Aluminium



Glass



Iron



Other materials



Plastics



Steel

Materials

Aluminium



Applications





Alcoa's MagnaForce







Aluminium sheet from Kobe Steel







Audi Space Frame







Cadillac ATS







Constellium's aluminium crash management system







Engine cooling







Ford F-150 pickup







GM's aluminium welding technology







Heat shield from Federal-Mogul







Honda's steel-aluminium jointing solution







Novelis supplying aluminium sheet to General Motors







Tesla Model S







Turbocharger



Carbon fibre



Armoured vehicles





Bentley's solutions





BMW's solutions





Body panels





Carbon ceramic disc brakes





Daimler's solutions





Ford's solutions





GM's solutions



Coatings



Colour trends





BASF's research







DuPont's research







PPG's research





Other



Magnesium



Roofs





Seating



Organic materials



Acoustical foam





Doors





Ecological plastic in the Prius





Engine parts





Floor mats





Ford's approach to using alternative materials





Instrument panels





Interiors





Mercedes-Benz uses coconut matting, crushed olive stones and even sawdust





Seating





Tyres



Other materials



Alternative material to nylon 12 resin





BASF's car seat cover





ContiTech's double-sided timing belt



Plastics and composites



Bioplastic for vehicle interior parts





Brake pedal





Bumper market





Charge air ducts





Composite material door panels





Composite plastic tailgate





Door panels





Engine cooling





Environmentally friendly (green') products





Front-end modules





Fuel system applications





General Motors' 'smart materials' developments





Glass fibre compounds





Glazing





Interior applications





Ford and Coca-Cola develop vehicle interior fabric





Resins





Roof systems





Sealing applications





Material from Trelleborg







Windshield sealing system for the Opel Astra GTC





Seat belts





Seats





Spare wheel tray





Spoiler





Suspension system





Tailgate





Technology developments





Transmission crossbeam





Wheels



Recycling



Batteries





Bumpers





Glazing





Interiors





Motor oil





Steel





Tyres





Continental's tyre recycling process







Ford makes gaskets and seals from recycled tyres







Michelin's TREC project





Waste packaging



Steel



Fuel tanks





Seats





Wheels

Archive

Emerging markets



Front-end modules



IAC develops blow foaming process for air ducts



Interior films from 3M



Nissan's SpecV version of its GT-R halo car



PSA looks for aluminium partners

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ddh7f3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

