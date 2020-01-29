Light Vehicle Seating Market Opportunities, Worldwide, to 2034
Jan 29, 2020, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Vehicle Seating Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global light vehicle seating sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data, this global market study includes:
- Automotive OE front seating and heated front seats fitment and market size data for the top 14* car seat markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (covering front seats, rear seats, safer seats, active head restraints, head rests, heated seats, child booster seats, commercial vehicle seats, seating flexibility, material trends, lightweight seats, slim seats, renewable materials, leather trends)
- Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Faurecia, Magna Seating, Lear Corporation
- A sector PESTER analysis
- Updated profiles of the major automotive seating suppliers including their strategies and prospects
*The top 14 light vehicle seating markets accounting for over 98% of global light vehicle production include: North America (US, Canada and Mexico); Mercosur (Brazil and Argentina); Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Finland and Morocco); Central Europe (Turkey, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia); Russia; Japan; China; India; Korea; Thailand; Other Asia; Iran; South Africa; Australia.
With this light vehicle seating markets forecasting report you can:
- Gain a quick overview of the automotive seating sector globally
- Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments
- Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in this sector
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- Adient
- Continental
- Faurecia SA
- Customers and contracts
- Infrastructure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Products
- Lear Corporation
- Infrastructure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Magna International Inc.
- NHK Spring Co., Ltd.
- Tachi-S
- Toyo Tire and Rubber Co, Ltd
- Toyota Boshoku Corporation
- Infrastructure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- TS Tech Co., Ltd.
- Others
- Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
- Autoliv
- Bridgestone
- Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co.KG
- ContiTech
- CVG Seating
- Dura Automotive Systems, LLC
- Ficosa
- Freudenberg
- Gentherm
- Grammer AG
- Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A.
- Kongsberg Automotive
- Recticel
- Sharda Motor Industries
- Woodbridge Group
- Forecasts
- Front seating
- Heated front seats
- Markets
- Emerging markets
- Argentina
- Brazil
- China
- Czech Republic
- India
- Mexico
- Poland
- Russia
- South Africa
- Thailand
- Turkey
- Market shares
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Technologies
- Commercial vehicle seats
- Front seats
- Material trends
- Leather trends
- Lightweight seats
- Renewable materials
- Slim seats
- Trendy materials
- Other seating innovations
- Rear seats
- Safer seats
- Active head restraints
- Child booster seats
- Seating flexibility
- Technology developments
- Car seat that can monitor a driver's heartbeat
- Collaboration in seat design
- Ford's vision
- Seating for autonomous cars
- Toyota Boshoku's vision of tomorrow's seats
- Archive
