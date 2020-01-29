Light Vehicle Seating Market Opportunities, Worldwide, to 2034

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Vehicle Seating Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global light vehicle seating sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data, this global market study includes:

Automotive OE front seating and heated front seats fitment and market size data for the top 14* car seat markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (covering front seats, rear seats, safer seats, active head restraints, head rests, heated seats, child booster seats, commercial vehicle seats, seating flexibility, material trends, lightweight seats, slim seats, renewable materials, leather trends)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Faurecia, Magna Seating, Lear Corporation

A sector PESTER analysis

Updated profiles of the major automotive seating suppliers including their strategies and prospects

*The top 14 light vehicle seating markets accounting for over 98% of global light vehicle production include: North America (US, Canada and Mexico); Mercosur (Brazil and Argentina); Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Finland and Morocco); Central Europe (Turkey, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia); Russia; Japan; China; India; Korea; Thailand; Other Asia; Iran; South Africa; Australia.



With this light vehicle seating markets forecasting report you can:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive seating sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

Adient



Continental



Faurecia SA



Customers and contracts





Infrastructure





Merger and acquisition activity





Products



Lear Corporation



Infrastructure





Merger and acquisition activity



Magna International Inc.



NHK Spring Co., Ltd.



Tachi-S



Toyo Tire and Rubber Co, Ltd



Toyota Boshoku Corporation



Infrastructure





Merger and acquisition activity



TS Tech Co., Ltd.



Others



Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.





Autoliv





Bridgestone





Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co.KG





ContiTech





CVG Seating





Dura Automotive Systems, LLC





Ficosa





Freudenberg





Gentherm





Grammer AG





Grupo Antolin Irausa, S.A.





Kongsberg Automotive





Recticel





Sharda Motor Industries





Woodbridge Group

Forecasts

Front seating



Heated front seats

Markets

Emerging markets



Argentina





Brazil





China





Czech Republic





India





Mexico





Poland





Russia





South Africa





Thailand





Turkey



Market shares



Asia-Pacific





Europe





North America

Technologies

Commercial vehicle seats



Front seats



Material trends



Leather trends





Lightweight seats





Renewable materials





Slim seats





Trendy materials



Other seating innovations



Rear seats



Safer seats



Active head restraints





Child booster seats



Seating flexibility



Technology developments



Car seat that can monitor a driver's heartbeat





Collaboration in seat design





Ford's vision





Seating for autonomous cars





Toyota Boshoku's vision of tomorrow's seats

Archive

