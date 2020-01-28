Light Vehicle Steering: Global Industry Overview, Major Suppliers, Top 14 Markets, Technology Trends, and Market Size Forecasts to 2034

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Light Vehicle Steering Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE steering systems sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.



Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data, this global market study includes:

Automotive OE steering systems (manual, hydraulic powered, electric powered hydraulic, electric powered) fitment and market size data for the top 14* markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including dual-pinion EPS systems, column-mounted systems, modular steering columns, sensor technology, wheel-locking mechanisms, car steering wheels)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including TRW, Prodrive, Cruden, ZF, Nexteer



Updated profiles of the major automotive steering system suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

*The top 14 markets accounting for over 98% of global light vehicle production include: North America (US, Canada and Mexico) ; Mercosur (Brazil and Argentina); Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Austria, Finland and Morocco) ; Central Europe (Turkey, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Serbia and Slovenia); Russia; Japan; China; India; Korea; Thailand; Other Asia; Iran; South Africa; Australia.



You can use this report to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive steering systems sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

China Automotive Systems Inc.



JTEKT Corporation



Mando Corporation



Nexteer Automotive



Customers





Merger and acquisition activity



NSK Ltd



Infrastructure





Merger and acquisition activity



Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH



Showa Corporation



ThyssenKrupp AG



ZF Friedrichshafen AG



TRW Automotive





Customers and contracts







Infrastructure



Others



Federal Mogul Corporation





Hella





Hitachi Automotive Systems





Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.





Knorr-Bremse SteeringSystems





KYB





Mando Corp





Martinrea International Inc.





Mitsubishi Electric Corporation





Remy International





Sona Koyo Steering Systems





Trelleborg

Forecasts

Electric powered hydraulic steering



Electric powered steering systems



Column drive electric power steering





Pinion drive electric power steering





Rack drive electric power steering



Hydraulic powered steering



Manual steering - rack and pinion



Manual steering - recirculating ball



Regional fitment rates

Markets

China



Electric steering systems



Emerging markets



Hydraulic steering systems



Japan

Technologies

Active front steering



EPS



China Automotive Systems' solutions





JTEKT's solutions





Nexteer's solutions





NSK's solutions





Robert Bosch Automotive Steering's solutions





Showa Corp's solutions





ZF's solutions



Other



NSK's solutions



Rear wheel steering



Steering column



Nexteer's column-mounted steering systems



Steering wheel vibrations



Tomorrow's steering systems



Steer-by-wire

Archive

Brazil



Delphi Automotive LLP



ThyssenKrupp Presta's modular steering column concept

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mxqq7v

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

