Lightbox Lights Up New York With A Holiday Pop-Up

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightbox, the laboratory-grown diamond jewelry company from De Beers Group, kicked off Cyber Week with the opening of their first pop-up activation at The Oculus, Westfield World Trade Center on Monday morning. Lightbox General Manager Steve Coe and Head of Marketing Sally Morrison were joined by models from the brand's advertising campaign for a lighting ceremony at the 20' x 20' light-filled structure.

For Cyber Week, shoppers will have the opportunity to experience the launch collection from Lightbox (currently only available online) featuring pretty pendants and stud earrings with sparkly lab-grown diamonds in blush pink, pale blue and traditional icy white. The jewelry is set in either silver or rose gold and Lightbox's easy-to-understand linear pricing model is highlighted within the space, making purchasing a lab-grown diamond easier than ever. Prices start at just $200 for a quarter carat and range up to $800 for one-carat total weight, plus the cost of the setting.

Visitors to the pop-up can engage with a customized styling display and try on jewelry from the collection. Brand ambassadors will be on hand to facilitate online orders through the Lightbox website and all orders placed at the pop-up will receive free expedited shipping. The pop-up structure also features an interactive selfie video wall where visitors can share a moment.

ABOUT LIGHTBOX

Lightbox is the innovative new company offering consumers fashion jewelry featuring high quality pink, white and blue laboratory-grown diamonds at transparent and accessible prices. Lightbox is the only brand that sources lab-grown diamonds from Element Six, the world's leading lab-grown diamond producer, based in Oxford, England, and built on more than 50 years of groundbreaking innovation. Learn more at www.lightboxjewelry.com.

