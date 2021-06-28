Lighthouse Immersive Announces 'Immersive Van Gogh' Exhibit To Transform 1515 Center Into 'Lighthouse Minneapolis'

Visitors to the exhibit will be treated to an experience unlike any other as they are truly immersed in 60,600 frames of video, 90,000,000 pixels, and 500,000+ cubic feet of projections, and curated selections from Van Gogh's 2000+ lifetime catalog of masterpieces. With the perfect marriage of the latest technology, world-class animation, and theatrical storytelling, the upcoming installation at Lighthouse Minneapolis is a must-see destination of the year.

Featuring state-of-the-art technology and immersive storytelling, the breathtaking exhibit has been called one of "the hottest tickets in town!" by MSNBC Morning News and "a mesmerizing interactive experience" by Architectural Digest.

"We have been delighted to experience Minnesota firsthand and see the way that the city and people have embraced immersive Van Gogh," says Lighthouse Immersive Producer Corey Ross. "Our goal is to transform this space into something, unlike anything Minneapolis has seen before, and contribute to the rich arts and cultural scene."

"We've created a unique and captivating production where Minneapolis residents and visitors alike can check reality at the door and surround themselves with the work of Vincent van Gogh, one of the greatest artists who ever lived," added Producer Svetlana Dvoretsky.

For more information about Immersive Van Gogh Minneapolis, visit https://vangoghmsp.com/ . Follow the exhibition on social media on Instagram and Facebook .

For images, click here, and for video, click here

SOURCE Lighthouse Immersive

Related Links

https://vangoghmsp.com

