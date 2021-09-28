LightHouse Launches New Family Program for Blind Infants and Toddlers

Since 1902, LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired – San Francisco has been instrumental in serving people who have low vision or who are blind in and around the San Francisco Bay Area. An internationally recognized and locally well-respected nonprofit, its diverse programs include teaching daily living skills, the use of access technology and strategies for adapting to changing vision for seniors. Creating an entire department dedicated to the youngest children who are blind or have low vision and their families is the perfect addition to its current program portfolio.

Earlier this month, The Golden Gate Regional Center, a key stakeholder in the field, approved LightHouse as a provider of early intervention services for the youngest children who are blind or have low vision and their families, allowing referrals from regional centers, eye care specialists and community-based programs to the LightHouse Little Learners program.

"When a family gives birth to a baby or adopts a child who is blind or has low vision, they need immediate professional partnership to help raise their child to become self-confident and engaged," said LightHouse CEO Bryan Bashin. "If they get responsive parent education, encouragement and community connections, there is no reason why their children who are blind will not grow up to achieve their highest potential."

"The LightHouse is excited to offer deep and comprehensive early intervention services to northern California families," said Dr. Sharon Sacks, LightHouse Board Chair and former Superintendent of the California School for the Blind.

The new LightHouse Little Learners Program is culturally responsive and rooted in the philosophy of progressive infant and family mental health as well as best practices in early intervention.

For more information, please visit LightHouse Little Learners on the LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired – San Francisco website.

For media inquiries, contact Lee Kumutat, Vice President of Communications: [email protected] or 415-694-7309.

About LightHouse for the Blind – San Francisco

LightHouse's 130 employees provide education, training, advocacy, and community for people who are blind of all ages throughout California. The organization has been operating Enchanted Hills Camp in Napa for 70 years which is currently being redeveloped. LightHouse offers programs for youth, transition age youth and year-round recreational programs. It has a rich network of blind professionals, and a high involvement of blind employees at every level from Board to management level.

