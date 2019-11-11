Lighting Control System Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lighting Control System Market by Installation Type (New and Retrofit), Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), End-use Application (Indoor and Outdoor), Communication Protocol, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Lighting Control System Market is Estimated to Grow from USD 19.5 Billion in 2019 and Projected to Reach USD 39.0 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 14.8%.

Increasing demand for intelligent solutions for street lighting systems, upcoming smart city projects in developing economies, growing adoption and decreasing cost of LEDs, increasing awareness of consumers and governments about the importance of energy-saving are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market for lighting control systems.

Major restraining factors such as the cost of deployment, and the lack of standardized regulatory frameworks in the energy sector, along with security and privacy issues in connected lighting control systems, are restraining the growth of the lighting control system market.



Services market for lighting control systems is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The lighting service model is defined broadly as the third-party management of lighting systems, which may include additional technical, maintenance, financial, or other services. Technological advancements in the lighting industry have provided a gateway to the Internet of Things (IoT), while lighting services have been meeting the rising demands for new networks, which offers lighting manufacturers a new opportunity in competing with traditional networking players, and at the same time, opening their own service segments. The growth of the service segment is mainly propelled by the use of lighting services for cost savings, along with the purpose of energy conservation and an ecologically safe option.



Indoor application to hold major share of lighting control system during the forecast period.



Indoor applications are expected to account for the largest share of the lighting control system market during the forecast period. The lighting control system market for the indoor lighting application has been segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and others. The demand for lighting systems is more for indoor lighting applications due to the growing construction industry across the world.



Lighting control system market in APAC expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the lighting control system market during the forecast period owing to the rapid infrastructure building activities being undertaken in APAC, mainly in China, where smart lighting paves the way for the modernization of infrastructure. Emerging economies in APAC, including China and India, are also impacting the overall lighting control system market significantly.



