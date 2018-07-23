LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, September 20, 2018
09:13 ET
BEIJING, Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE :LITB ) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), a global online retail company that delivers products directly to consumers around the world, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 before the open of U.S. markets on Thursday, September 20, 2018.
LightInTheBox's management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on September 20, 2018 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on the same day).
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|
US Toll Free:
|
1-866-519-4004
|
Hong Kong Toll Free:
|
800-906-601
|
Mainland China:
|
400-620-8038
|
International:
|
+65-6713 5090
|
Passcode:
|
1091553
A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through September 27, 2018. The dial-in details are:
|
US:
|
+1-646-254-3697
|
Hong Kong:
|
+852-3051-2780
|
International:
|
61-2-8199-0299
|
Passcode:
|
1091553
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.lightinthebox.com.
About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.
LightInTheBox is a global online retail company that delivers products directly to consumers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 23 major languages and cover more than 80% of global Internet users.
For more information, please visit www.lightinthebox.com.
Investor Relations Contact
Christensen
Ms. Xiaoyan Su
Tel: +86 (10) 5900 3429
Email: ir@lightinthebox.com
OR
Christensen
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com
SOURCE LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.
