LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Monday, September 9, 2019

BEIJING, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), a cross-border e-commerce company that delivers products directly from manufacturers to customers around the world, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 before the open of U.S. markets on Monday, September 9, 2019.

LightInTheBox's management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on September 9, 2019 (8:00 p.m. Beijing Time on the same day).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

US Toll Free: 1-866-519-4004 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-906-601 Mainland China: 400-620-8038 International: +65-6713 5090 Passcode: 1383609

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through September 16, 2019. The dial-in details are:

US: +1-646-254-3697 Hong Kong: +852-3051-2780 International: 61-2-8199-0299 Passcode: 1383609

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.lightinthebox.com.

About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

LightInTheBox is a cross-border e-commerce company that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its platforms at www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 major languages and cover more than 140 countries.

For more information, please visit www.lightinthebox.com.

Investor Relations Contact



Christensen

Ms. Xiaoyan Su

Tel: +86 (10) 5900 3429

Email: ir@lightinthebox.com

OR

Christensen

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

