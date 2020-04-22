LightInTheBox Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

BEIJING, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Total revenues regained significant growth momentum increasing 29.9% year-over-year to $74.7 million .

. Gross margin improved to 40.4% from 34.6% in the same quarter of 2018.

Net income was $12.5 million , compared with a net loss of $24.4 million in the same quarter of 2018.

Mr. Jian He, Chief Executive Officer of LightInTheBox, commented, "our results this quarter are a strong reflection of the significant progress we have made since we began implementing our strategy to turn the business around last year. I am pleased to report that we are beginning to see the tangible benefits of the changes we have been making to improve operational efficiency, product optimization, and cost controls which resulted in our second quarter of GAAP profitability since 2014. In particular, our focus on improving product optimization, driving customer engagement and expanding our market scale have been critical to the success we have seen so far. Net income was $12.5 million, as compared to a loss of $24.4 million during the same period last year, which I believe demonstrates the growth trajectory we are on. We remain focused on executing our strategy to generate sustainable long-term growth and are very encouraged by our improvements to date. We will continue to implement our strategies in order to maintain the trend of improvement."

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenues increased by 29.9% year-over-year to $74.7 million from $57.5 million in the same quarter of 2018. Revenues generated from product sales were $71.7 million, compared with $55.4 million in the same quarter of 2018. Revenues from service and others were $3.0 million, compared with $2.1 million in the same quarter of 2018.

The number of orders for product sales was 1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 1.3 million in the same quarter of 2018. The number of customers for product sales was 1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 1.0 million in the same quarter of 2018.

Revenues generated from product sales in the apparel category were $24.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $20.3 million in the same quarter of 2018. As a percentage of product sales, apparel revenues accounted for 33.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 36.6% in the same quarter of 2018. Revenues generated from product sales from other general merchandise were $47.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Total cost of revenues was $44.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $37.6 million in the same quarter of 2018. Cost for product sales was $43.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $36.0 million in the same quarter of 2018. Cost for service and others was $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with $1.6 million in the same quarter of 2018.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $30.2 million, compared with $19.9 million in the same quarter of 2018. Gross margin was 40.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 34.6% in the same quarter of 2018. The increase in gross margin was a result of our continuous efforts to drive revenues from categories with high margin.

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $34.5 million, compared with $21.6 million in the same quarter of 2018.

Fulfillment expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $8.0 million , compared with $3.5 million in the same quarter of 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, fulfillment expenses were 10.7% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 6.2% in the same quarter of 2018 and 11.3% in the third quarter of 2019.

in the fourth quarter of 2019 were , compared with in the same quarter of 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, fulfillment expenses were 10.7% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 6.2% in the same quarter of 2018 and 11.3% in the third quarter of 2019. Selling and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $17.9 million , compared with $11.9 million in the same quarter of 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 23.9% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 20.5% in the same quarter of 2018 and 20.8% in the third quarter of 2019.

in the fourth quarter of 2019 were , compared with in the same quarter of 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 23.9% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 20.5% in the same quarter of 2018 and 20.8% in the third quarter of 2019. G&A expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $8.8 million , compared with $6.2 million in the same quarter of 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, G&A expenses were 11.8% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 10.8% in the same quarter of 2018 and 10.8% in the third quarter of 2019. Included in G&A expenses, R&D expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $4.6 million , compared with $2.2 million in the same quarter of 2018.

in the fourth quarter of 2019 were , compared with in the same quarter of 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, G&A expenses were 11.8% for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with 10.8% in the same quarter of 2018 and 10.8% in the third quarter of 2019. Included in G&A expenses, R&D expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 were , compared with in the same quarter of 2018. Other operating income in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $0.2 million .

Net income was $12.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with a net loss of $24.4 million in the same quarter of 2018. The net income as a result of the change in fair value of the convertible promissory notes associated with the acquisition of Ezbuy in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $16.2 million.

Net income per American Depository Share ("ADS") was $0.17 in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with net loss per ADS of $0.37 in the same quarter of 2018. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares. The diluted net loss per ADS in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $0.03, compared with $0.37 in the same quarter of 2018.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company's basic weighted average number of ADSs used in computing the income per ADS was 73,248,717 and 111,831,054 in diluted weighted average number.

Adjusted EBITDA[1], which represents gain /(loss) from operations before share-based compensation expense, change in fair value of convertible promissory notes, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expenses, remained stable at $2.6 million of loss in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared with the same quarter of 2018.

[1] For a discussion of the use of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

December 31, 2019

$40.4 million

$29.7 million

September 30, 2019

Full Year 2019 Financial Results

Total revenues increased by 7.1% year-over-year to $243.6 million from $227.5 million in 2018. Revenues generated from product sales were $236.7 million, compared with $216.4 million in 2018. Revenues from service and others were $6.9 million, compared with $11.1 million in 2018.

The number of orders for product sales was 5.6 million for the full year of 2019, compared with 4.9 million in 2018. The number of customers for product sales was 3.3 million for the full year of 2019, compared with 2.9 million in 2018.

Revenues generated from product sales in the apparel category were $79.0 million for the full year of 2019, compared with $73.4 million in 2018. As a percentage of product sales, apparel revenues accounted for 33.4 % for the full year of 2019, compared with 33.9% in 2018. Revenues generated from product sales from other general merchandise were $157.7 million for the full year of 2019.

Total cost of revenues was $146.0 million for the full year of 2019, compared with $166.3 million in 2018. Cost for product sales was $144.0 million for the full year of 2019, compared with $156.4 million in 2018. Cost for service and others was $2.0 million for the full year of 2019, compared with $9.9 million in 2018.

Gross profit for the full year of 2019 was $97.6 million, compared with $61.2 million in 2018. Gross margin was 40.1% for the full year of 2019, compared with 26.9% in 2018. The increase in gross margin was a result of our continuous efforts to drive revenues from categories with higher profitability.

Total operating expenses for the full year of 2019 were $113.6 million, compared with $98.7 million in 2018.

Fulfillment expenses for the full year of 2019 were $24.9 million , compared with $15.1 million in 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, fulfillment expenses were 10.2% for the full year of 2019, compared to 6.6% in 2018.

for the full year of 2019 were , compared with in 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, fulfillment expenses were 10.2% for the full year of 2019, compared to 6.6% in 2018. Selling and marketing expenses for the full year of 2019 were $51.1 million , compared with $50.6 million in 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 21.0% for the full year of 2019, compared to 22.2% in 2018.

for the full year of 2019 were , compared with in 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 21.0% for the full year of 2019, compared to 22.2% in 2018. G&A expenses for the full year of 2019 were $37.8 million , compared with $33.0 million in 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, G&A expenses were 15.5% for the full year of 2019, compared with 14.5% in 2018. Included in G&A expenses, R&D expenses for the full year of 2019 were $17.9 million , compared with $10.6 million in the same quarter of 2018.

for the full year of 2019 were , compared with in 2018. As a percentage of total revenues, G&A expenses were 15.5% for the full year of 2019, compared with 14.5% in 2018. Included in G&A expenses, R&D expenses for the full year of 2019 were , compared with in the same quarter of 2018. Other operating income for the full year of 2019 was $0.2 million .

Loss from operations was $16.1 million for the full year of 2019, compared with $37.5 million in 2018.

Net income was $1.1 million for the full year of 2019, compared with a net loss of $59.6 million in 2018. The net income as a result of the change in fair value of the convertible promissory notes associated with the acquisition of Ezbuy for the full year of 2019 was $14.6 million.

Net income per American Depository Share ("ADS") was $0.01 for the full year of 2019, compared with net loss per ADS of $0.89 in 2018. Each ADS represents two ordinary shares. The diluted net loss per ADS for the full year of 2019 was $0.12, compared with $0.89 in 2018.

For the full year of 2019, the Company's basic weighted average number of ADSs used in computing the income per ADS was 68,794,200, and 111,758,916 in diluted weighted average number.

Adjusted EBITDA, which represents gain /(loss) from operations before share-based compensation expense, change in fair value of convertible promissory notes, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expenses, was $9.1 million of loss for the full year of 2019, compared with $36.3 million of loss in 2018.

Business Outlook

For the first quarter of 2020, based on current information available to the Company and business seasonality, the Company expects net revenues to be between $53 million and $57 million.

Change in Fair Value of Convertible Promissory Notes Associated with the Acquisition of Ezbuy

The Company entered into a share purchase agreement ("SPA") on November 8, 2018 to acquire Ezbuy in the form of non-interest bearing one-year convertible promissory notes. This SPA took effect on December 10, 2018 when LITB's closing stock price was $0.64. LITB's closing stock price on December 31, 2018 and December 11, 2019 was $1.22 and $0.84, respectively. The Company adopted Monte-Carlo Simulation based on a scenario-weighted average method to estimate the fair value of the convertible promissory notes. The estimate is based on the probability of each scenario and pay-off of the convertible promissory notes under each scenario. The scenarios include different timing and corresponding conversion price of the convertible promissory notes. The key assumptions adopted in the convertible promissory notes valuation include risk-free rate of interest and expected stock price volatility in the conversion period. The Company recorded a non-cash net income arising from change in fair value of the convertible promissory notes of $16.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company recorded a non-cash net income arising from change in fair value of the convertible promissory notes of $14.6 million for the full year of 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures to help evaluate our operating performance:

"Adjusted EBITDA" represents gain /(loss) from operations before share-based compensation expense, change in fair value of convertible promissory notes, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expenses. Although other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently or not present it at all, we believe that the adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in our operating results, enhancing investors' understanding of the past performance and future prospects.

Recent Development

The Company received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), indicating that the Company is "below criteria" due to the average closing price of the Company's ADSs being less than $1.00 over a consecutive 30-trading-day period pursuant to Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual.

The Company can regain compliance at any time during the six-month cure period if on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period the Company has a closing share price of at least $1.00 and an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month. In the event that at the expiration of the six-month cure period, both a $1.00 closing share price on the last trading day of the cure period and a $1.00 average closing share price over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of the cure period are not attained, the NYSE will commence suspension and delisting procedures.

The Company notified the NYSE on March 30, 2020 of its intent to cure the deficiency. The Company's ADSs will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE, subject to compliance with other NYSE continued listing standards and other rights of the NYSE to delist the ADSs. The Company is currently in compliance with all other NYSE continued listing standards. The NYSE notification does not affect the Company's business operations or its Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements.

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, April 23, 2020 (8:00 p.m. Beijing time on the same day). Dial-in details will be released via press release shortly.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. dollars in thousands, or otherwise noted)













As of December 31,

As of December 31,



2018

2019 ASSETS







Current Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

38,808

37,736 Restricted cash

994

2,709 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

1,463

1,356 Amounts due from related parties

-

4,600 Inventories

8,481

7,357 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,811

3,619 Total current assets

55,557

57,377 Property and equipment, net

3,652

3,502 Intangible assets, net

9,890

8,516 Goodwill

28,169

27,922 Operating lease right-of-use assets

-

12,233 Long-term rental deposits

1,131

778 Long-term investments

5,188

2,873 TOTAL ASSETS

103,587

113,201









LIABILITIES AND (DEFICIT)/EQUITY







Current Liabilities







Accounts payable

12,941

17,643 Amounts due to related parties

4,953

186 Convertible promissory notes

51,922

- Advance from customers

17,732

21,731 Operating lease liabilities

-

3,470 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

22,688

28,642 Total current liabilities

110,236

71,672









Operating lease liabilities

-

8,801 Long-term payable

1,156

847 TOTAL LIABILITIES

111,392

81,320









(DEFICIT)/EQUITY







Ordinary shares

11

14 Additional paid-in capital

239,269

262,888 Forward contracts

-

15,769 Treasury shares, at cost

(27,261)

(27,512) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(932)

(1,444) Accumulated deficit

(218,887)

(217,888) Non-controlling interests

(5)

54 TOTAL (DEFICIT)/EQUITY

(7,805)

31,881 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND (DEFICIT)/EQUITY

103,587

113,201

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data, or otherwise noted)





















Three-month Period Ended

Twelve-month Period Ended



December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, 2018

2019 2018

2019 Revenues















Product sales

55,465

71,666

216,407

236,705 Services and others

2,074

3,054

11,132

6,921 Total revenues

57,539

74,720

227,539

243,626 Cost of revenues















Product sales

(35,940)

(43,868)

(156,326)

(144,061) Services and others

(1,687)

(655)

(10,017)

(1,968) Total Cost of revenues

(37,627)

(44,523)

(166,343)

(146,029) Gross profit

19,912

30,197

61,196

97,597 Operating expenses















Fulfillment

(3,547)

(7,966)

(15,127)

(24,900) Selling and marketing

(11,796)

(17,879)

(50,508)

(51,111) General and administrative

(6,245)

(8,854)

(33,042)

(37,811) Other operating income





173





173 Total operating expenses

(21,588)

(34,526)

(98,677)

(113,649) Loss from operations

(1,676)

(4,329)

(37,481)

(16,052) Exchange loss on offshore bank accounts

23

0

0

0 Interest income

55

51

487

297 Interest expense

(5)

(15)

(5)

(66) Change in fair value of convertible promissory notes

(22,791)

16,186

(22,791)

14,591 Other Income,net





283





283 Total other income / (loss)

(22,718)

16,505

(22,309)

15,105 (Loss) / income before income taxes and gain/(loss) from an equity method investment

(24,394)

12,176

(59,790)

(947) Income tax (expense)/benefit

(27)

326

(33)

(113) Gain/(loss) from an equity method investment

24

(18)

221

2,118 Net ( loss) / income

(24,397)

12,484

(59,602)

1,058 Net ( loss) / income attributable to non-controlling interests

(1)

93

(1)

59 Net ( loss) / income attributable to LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

(24,396)

12,391

(59,601)

999

















Weighted average numbers of shares used in calculating loss per ordinary share















—Basic

133,385,624

146,497,433

134,495,549

137,588,401 —Diluted

133,385,624

223,662,107

134,495,549

223,517,833

















Net ( loss) / income per ordinary share















—Basic

(0.18)

0.08

(0.44)

0.01 —Diluted

(0.18)

(0.02)

(0.44)

(0.06)

















Net ( loss) / income per ADS (2 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)















—Basic

(0.37)

0.17

(0.89)

0.01 —Diluted

(0.37)

(0.03)

(0.89)

(0.12)

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(U.S. dollars in thousands, or otherwise noted)

























Three-month Period Ended

Twelve-month Period Ended





December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2019 2018

2019



















Net loss

(24,397)

12,484

(59,602)

1,058





















Less: Interest income

55

51

487

297

Interest expense

(5)

(15)

(5)

(66)

Income tax (benefit)/expense

(27)

326

(33)

(113)

Depreciation and amortization

(141)

(658)

(579)

(2,518)

EBITDA

(24,279)

12,780

(59,472)

3,458





















Less: Share-based compensation

1,147

(799)

(404)

(2,060)

Change in fair value of convertible promissory notes

(22,791)

16,186

(22,791)

14,591

Adjusted EBITDA*

(2,635)

(2,607)

(36,277)

(9,073)









































* Adjusted EBITDA represents gain /(loss) from operations before share-based compensation expense, change in fair value of convertible promissory notes, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expenses.

