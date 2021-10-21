Lightning Protection Systems Market to grow by USD 97.36 mn from 2021 to 2025|Demand from the Telcom Industry to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Report

Market Dynamics

Demand from the telecom industry and the increasing vulnerability to damages caused by lightning strikes will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of awareness in developing countries will restrict market growth.

Company Profiles

The lightning protection systems market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including A.N. Wallis & Co. Ltd., ABB Ltd., ALLTEC LLC, DEHN SE + Co KG, Harger Lightning & Grounding, LBA Group, Inc., LightningMaster Corp., NexTek Inc., nVent Electric Plc, and OBO BETTERMANN Holding GmbH & Co. KG.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the lightning protection systems market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Technology, the market is classified as conventional lightning protection systems and unconventional lightning protection systems.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, Europe , North America , MEA, and South America .

, , MEA, and . By End Users, the market is classified as commercial, residential, and others.

Related Reports-

Surge Protection Devices Market -The surge protection devices market size has the potential to grow by USD 694.30 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample report now!

Industrial Lighting Market -The industrial lighting market size is expected to grow by USD 1.78 billion and record a CAGR of 4.51% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Lightning Protection Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.05% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 97.36 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.43 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A.N. Wallis & Co. Ltd., ABB Ltd., ALLTEC LLC, DEHN SE + Co KG, Harger Lightning & Grounding, LBA Group, Inc., LightningMaster Corp., NexTek Inc., nVent Electric Plc, and OBO BETTERMANN Holding GmbH & Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com/

