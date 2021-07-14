LightPoint Financial Technology Partners with InfoReach

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LightPoint Financial Technology has partnered with InfoReach, a world class execution platform, to provide an integrated front-to-back workflow within LightPoint's platform. Combining LightPoint's robust order routing with InfoReach's multi asset class complex order handling produces a best-in-class POEMS unlike anything else in the marketplace.

Through this partnership, clients will achieve benefits that were previously unattainable. Our joint solution provides superior user experience for all roles in an organization – CFO, traders, portfolio managers and middle to back-office professionals. Clients have the option to leverage an autonomous trading platform workflow; orders generated by portfolio managers can follow a predefined route to execution, managed seamlessly through LightPoint's workflow. The result is a powerful, user-friendly, one-touch trading system managed from a single source of truth and integrated through a single-host installation.

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with LightPoint. Recently, we have seen increased demand for portfolio management tools. This integration allows us to deliver what is typically required quickly and efficiently. Together, the LightPoint-InfoReach offering will provide the financial community with a powerful cross asset portfolio management-trading solution." – Allen Zaydlin, CEO, InfoReach

"Together with InfoReach, LightPoint has created a true end-to-end platform for our clients. Rich cross-asset trade execution management is integrated seamlessly with our mobile trade ticket, portfolio management, and accounting capabilities. We are excited about the benefits this partnership will bring to our clients." - Mike DeSanti, President, LightPoint

LightPoint offers essential technology for fund managers, asset managers, and fund administrators – all managed from a single position source. LightPoint's SaaS-based cross-asset, front-to-back trading, risk, portfolio & investor accounting system is built on a robust architectural core; it enables fund managers to grow their businesses with scalable and configurable solutions. LightPoint's clients can manage multiple portfolios with unique guidelines, restricted lists, trading allocation schemes, commissions & fees and specific investor demands. LightPoint's technology is a contemporary FinTech platform, designed by industry experts.

InfoReach, an industry leader in the development of independent, enterprise-strength technology since 1995, provides integrated, high-performance trading software for order and trade management, global connectivity, market execution, risk management and transaction cost analysis (TCA). InfoReach provides multi-asset broker-neutral software solutions for electronic trading, including OMS and EMS platforms for global equities, futures, options, forex, and fixed income. InfoReach delivers high-performance technology with high-touch support.

