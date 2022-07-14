Lightsense Technology and Severn Safety Supply Announce Joint Efforts to Introduce a New Handheld Fentanyl and Methamphetamine Dual Drug Detector to Law Enforcement in the USA

TUSCON, Ariz., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightsense Technology, a pioneer of multi-spectroscopic solutions to address large problems in public health — from the opioid crisis to the pandemic, food safety and quality assurance in various supply chains — and Severn Safety Supply, a trusted supplier to Law Enforcement Organizations (LEOs) across the USA, today announced a strategic partnership to help bring the newly launched DrugDetect-F1 to markets in specific areas of North America, utilizing their unique skills and relationships.

DrugDetect-F1 Enhanced Photodetection Spectroscopy

"We are thrilled to partner with Lightsense Technology to help gain wider recognition of their innovative platform solution for illicit drug detection in the law enforcement community," said Jeff Hall, President of Severn Safety Supply. "The DrugDetect-F1 will allow safer and more efficient operations for officers, and help combat the scourge of illicit drugs impacting various parts of our country."

The DrugDetect-F1 provides a solution that is easy to operate and offers great sensitivity with high levels of accuracy at an inexpensive price point. This platform can help with the difficult opioid epidemic by providing a new tool for law enforcement to determine whether a threat is present, even through thin transparent packaging, enabling them to perform their job more quickly, efficiently, and safely.

"We are pleased to be working with such experienced professionals like the Severn Safety Supply team, to reach more organizations with our unique new tools to help with our country's growing opioid epidemic," remarked Bruce Berkoff, CMO of Lightsense Technology. "The DrugDetect-F1 serves as compelling evidence of the power of our new light-based handheld spectroscopic detection technologies, and we could not ask for a better partner to help us introduce this valuable new product."

About Lightsense Technology, Inc.

Lightsense has developed groundbreaking multi-spectral technology platforms, such as the patented "Enhanced Photodetection Spectroscopy" (EPS), a radical new spectroscopy architecture, for chemical, molecular and pathogen identification. Their advanced high-sensitivity mini-spectrometer designs also enable new lightweight and inexpensive handheld devices to address large vertical markets in "public health", such as detection of illicit drugs, rapid screening for viral/bacterial pathogens, and monitoring bacterial pathogens in the food supply chain. For more information, visit www.lightsensetechnology.com, or call 1-888-736-7349, #701. Also write, [email protected]. All products are Designed, Made, & Calibrated in the USA

About Severn Safety Supply LLC

Severn Safety Supply LLC is a California DGS certified Small/Micro Business and Disabled Veteran Business Enterprise and a SBA certified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVOB) located in Benicia, California. Severn Safety Supply has over 25 years of experience in law enforcement, military, and emergency vehicle equipment, personal safety apparel and equipment. Visit us at www.severnsafetysupply.com, or email: [email protected], 1 415-741-7876

