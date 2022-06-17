Lightship Launching MRU (Mobile Research Unit) at DIA

Lightship®, a leading provider of virtual-first and hybrid clinical research solutions, is attending DIA (Drug Information Association) Global Annual Meeting June 20th – 23rd at McCormick Place West in Chicago, Illinois. Conference attendees will have the opportunity to tour Lightship's MRU, located across from their Booth #2538.

"Data from our recent thought leadership report reveals that 85% of UK respondents and 79% of US respondents said they would be more likely to take part in a clinical trial in the future if it were to be conducted at home or in a mobile research unit," says David MacMurchy, CEO, Lightship.

"A virtual-first approach to clinical research provides participants with more choices around where they can be seen, but not everyone is comfortable having nursing staff visit them at their home. The MRU can bring the clinical trial directly to the patient, reducing geographic and logistical barriers to participation," says Sepehr Shojaei, Vice President, Design, Lightship. "The MRU is designed with state-of-the-art medical technology that puts patient safety and comfort at the forefront."

Virtual-first clinical trials encompass both DCTs (decentralized clinical trials), which refers to clinical trials that are not conducted in a medical setting and use digital tools and assessments to collect data, and hybrid models, which include a combination of assessment in tradition medical settings with DCT elements. Many appointments with the Principal Investigator managing the study are also done using telehealth.

"In Lightship clinical trials, patients can be seen at home, work, or a 'third place', such as the MRU," says Rachael Scott, Chief Commercial Officer, Lightship. "We are excited to attend DIA and share how deploying MRUs in clinical trials can increase access and equity in clinical research for all people."

Lightship's market research was conducted in November 2021, with 1,378 people from both the US and UK, in partnership with Dyanata. To receive a copy of the report, contact Melissa E. Daley, Associate Director, Marketing, Lightship at [email protected].

About Lightship

Lightship® is leading the way in providing innovative, virtual-first and hybrid clinical research services that create access to clinical trials for all people by removing barriers, increasing inclusion, and driving equity in health care. Our flexible delivery model optimizes operational excellence, helmed by colleagues with years of extensive experience in clinical research. Learn more at www.lightship.com .

