Lightspeed Announces Closing of Acquisition of ShopKeep

Landmark deal cements Lightspeed as a category leader for complex SMBs in the United States as economy undergoes unprecedented digital acceleration

MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), a leading provider of cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms, today announced the closing of the previously-reported acquisition of ShopKeep Inc. (ShopKeep), a leading cloud commerce platform provider based in New York City. Lightspeed finalized the acquisition for consideration of $145.2 million in cash and the issuance of 7,437,397 subordinate voting shares in the capital of Lightspeed, subject to customary post-closing adjustments. Lightspeed has also assumed ShopKeep's stock option plan, with the outstanding stock options thereunder converting into options to purchase 1,254,534 subordinate voting shares in the capital of Lightspeed.

With the closing of this acquisition, Lightspeed now serves over 100,000 customer locations worldwide, generating approximately $33 billion in gross transaction volume1 annually, in each case as of September 30, 2020.

RBC Capital Markets acted as advisor to Lightspeed on the transaction.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed (NYSE and TSX: LSPD) powers complex small and medium-sized businesses with its cloud-based, omnichannel commerce platforms in over 100 countries. With smart, scalable and dependable point of sale systems, Lightspeed provides all-in-one solutions that drive innovation and digital transformation within the retail, hospitality and golf industries. Its product suite enables SMBs to sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments and ultimately grow their business.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses worldwide, where communities go to shop and dine. Lightspeed has staff located in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

Forward-Looking Statements

_____________________________________________________________________ 1Gross transaction volume means the total dollar value of transactions processed through Lightspeed's and ShopKeep's cloud-based SaaS platform in the period, net of refunds, inclusive of shipping and handling, duty and value-added taxes. It does not represent revenue earned by Lightspeed and ShopKeep.

