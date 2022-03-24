Lightspeed Commerce Announces Promotions and New Hire to its Leadership Team

To best align its people and organization for the next phase of company growth, Brandon Nussey will oversee the Company's operating effectiveness in the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer, and Asha Bakshani will head Lightspeed's finance team as Chief Financial Officer. These promotions will be effective May 23, 2022. Rani Hammond, an accomplished global human resources executive, has been hired as Lightspeed's Chief People Officer and will take up her new position on April 18, 2022.

"In recent years Lightspeed has grown dramatically, adding thousands of new employees around the world, new capabilities and strong revenue growth. Our executive leadership team also needs to evolve to support the company we are becoming," said Chief Executive Officer, JP Chauvet. "Brandon, Asha and Rani are passionate, world class leaders. With their proven leadership, I am confident that Lightspeed is well set to capitalize on the opportunities before us as we chart our path to profitability and to delivering continued innovation and value to our customers, employees, and shareholders."

Brandon Nussey has been Lightspeed's Chief Financial Officer since April 2018, leading the company's Initial Public Offerings on both the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges, and has taken on additional operational responsibilities during his tenure. In his new role as Chief Operating Officer, Nussey will drive operating execution with a focus on Lightspeed's path to profitability. He will oversee all core operations of the business including people, systems, legal, IT, payment and financial services operations as well as acquisition integration. Nussey will also lead Lightspeed's key strategic business partnerships and help drive successful execution of Lightspeed's financial services strategies for its customers.

Asha Bakshani has a proven track record in leading all finance-related functions including financial reporting, core accounting, internal audit, financial planning & analysis and tax. As Chief Financial Officer, Bakshani will be responsible for continuing to oversee Lightspeed's finance function as well as Lightspeed's investor relations, reporting directly to the CEO. Bakshani has over 15 years of experience as a finance leader in the technology/media space. Bakshani is featured in this quarter's Inside Lightspeed podcast. The exclusive interview is available now , on all major streaming platforms.

Before joining Lightspeed, Bakshani was the Senior Vice President of Finance at Cineflix, a media production and distribution company. Prior to that, she spent almost 10 years working in public accounting at Deloitte and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada (Previously: Institute of Chartered Accountants of Canada) and a CFA charterholder.

Rani Hammond has been hired as Lightspeed Commerce's new Chief People Officer. Hammond joins Lightspeed Commerce from GenesisCare, a global healthcare services provider where she was the Chief People & Culture Officer.

Hammond's career includes over 20 years of human resources management and executive experience. Prior to GenesisCare, she oversaw global human resources, talent management and recruiting for 2U, a leader in delivering best-in-class digital education. Hammond also spent six years working for Hilton Worldwide as both a human resources vice president and vice president global brands performance and planning.

Hammond is a graduate of Bond University in Australia with a Bachelor of Commerce in HR Management and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

