Lightspeed Launches All-New Retail 3.0 POS App

Lightspeed Retail 3.0's innovative new design improves navigational and managerial POS functions for SMBs

MONTREAL, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed, a leading provider of omnichannel point of sale software, solutions and support systems for over 51,000 independent retail and restaurant locations, today announced Lightspeed Retail 3.0, available now. This innovative navigational model for iPads includes three new tabs – Profile, Sales History, and Retail Manager, in addition to easing sales associate workflows and also allowing managers to perform non-POS operations.

With this simplified interface, Lightspeed lets users focus on the task at hand, whether it's sales, refunds, payments, historical info, or device management. Independent retailers will now be able to perform sales quicker than ever before, increasing productivity for SMBs. It will also let managers quickly shift over to operational settings, such as generating live reports to help their business thrive.

"Lightspeed Retail 3.0 was developed to make processing sales as easy as possible through a completely new user experience that focuses on the needs of retailers and their customers," says Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO of Lightspeed. "This past Summer we made significant updates to our inventory management capabilities, and this all-new app will provide increased efficiency for our SMB customers worldwide. Together, these innovations showcase our commitment to the continued success of independent retailers."

Lightspeed Retail 3.0 Key Features:

Sleek Design : Beautiful stores deserve beautiful technology, and the new design elevates point-of-sale even further

: Beautiful stores deserve beautiful technology, and the new design elevates point-of-sale even further Simplified Navigation: Easily move between POS functions for speedy transactions

Easily move between POS functions for speedy transactions Mobile-Friendly: Process sales throughout the store on an iPad to improve shopper experiences

Process sales throughout the store on an iPad to improve shopper experiences In-progress sales: Park sales for a consistent process that doesn't interrupt the sales workflow

This version's focus on speed and efficiency adds to an already-powerful sales tool, arming front-line employees with detailed product info, stock quantities both local and at other locations, and the ability to link related items together for larger transactions.

While the new navigation model emphasizes point of sale workflows, Lightspeed Retail also continues to give small and medium-sized retailers access to other core Lightspeed technologies such as Lightspeed Payments, Lightspeed Loyalty, and Lightspeed Analytics for a full suite of services. Lightspeed continues to transform the in-store experience with this latest release and plans more announcements in the near future that further strengthen the relationship stores have with their customers.

ABOUT LIGHTSPEED POS INC.

Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) is a cloud-based commerce platform powering small and medium-sized businesses in approximately 100 countries around the world. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, it's an all-in-one solution that helps restaurants and retailers sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and grow their business. Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Lightspeed has grown to over 800 employees, with offices in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

For more information, please visit: www.lightspeedhq.com

