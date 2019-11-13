Lightspeed to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTREAL, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed POS Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (TSX: LSPD), a leading omnichannel point of sale platform, today announced that during the months of November and December, management will participate in the following investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:

TD Securities Technology Conference

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2019

Time: 9:00 am Eastern time

Location: Toronto, ON

BMO Boston Growth Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Location: Boston, MA

Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Time: 9:35 am Eastern time

Location: New York, NY

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed (TSX: LSPD) is a cloud-based commerce platform powering small and medium-sized businesses in over 100 countries around the world. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, it's an all-in-one solution that helps restaurants and retailers sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and grow their business.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favorite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Lightspeed has grown to over 900 employees, with offices in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

