Lightspin Emerges from Stealth with $4 Million Seed Round; Former White Hat Hackers "Think" Like Intruders to Secure Cloud and Kubernetes Environments

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightspin, a pioneer in contextual cloud security protecting native, Kubernetes, and microservices from known and unknown risks, today announced its launch out of stealth after closing a $4 million seed funding round to help organizations protect cloud infrastructure and advance digital transformation. The financing round was led by Ibex Investors LLC, the firm's first global investment from its new $100 million early-stage fund, and also included participation from private angel investors.

Cloud technologies continue to evolve at a staggering pace, catapulting innovation and business capabilities. However, these advances also bring a host of new challenges for cloud security teams facing a shortage of resources and expertise, along with overwhelming volumes of alerts that lack effective prioritization. As the cloud environment grows more complex and dynamic, additional teams are needed to update and maintain system capabilities. Such conditions often lead to decentralized visibility and control of the cloud infrastructure, leaving organizations prone to exploitation by malicious actors through ever-increasing configuration vulnerabilities.

Founded by former white hat hackers, Lightspin's technology uses graph-based tools and algorithms to provide rapid, in-depth visualization of the cloud stack, analyze potential attack paths, and detect the root causes – the most critical vulnerabilities that attackers can exploit.

By utilizing a prospective attacker's approach, Lightspin proactively and continuously maps all cloud assets in a matter of minutes to detect potential critical threats and avoid configuration vulnerabilities, providing cloud and security teams with a contextual view of cloud security stature at any given moment.

Additionally, Lightspin's platform offers:

Simple instruction for prioritizing and remediating top risks and mitigating threats in order of importance, whether a misconfiguration, public asset at risk, risky permissions or vulnerability

Easy deployment of its SaaS platform - in just a few clicks, the user has access to a holistic approach that doesn't only focus on compliance or real-time alerts once an attacker is already in the system

"An increasing reliance on cloud computing is inevitably leading to an expanding threat landscape. Having worked with CISOs and cloud owners from numerous global companies, we know that existing solutions do not address the full scope of security challenges for dynamic, modern cloud and Kubernetes environments," said Vladi Sandler, CEO and Co-Founder at Lightspin. "Based on our experience in attacking cloud infrastructure, we understand how attackers think, which is our superpower. We are proud to have secured this funding, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and to launch out of stealth to further our work in helping organizations significantly reduce risk by identifying and prioritizing critical security gaps for remediation before they fall into the wrong hands."

"We see great added value in Lightspin's approach to addressing these critical, yet often-overlooked aspects of cloud security, particularly as the future of innovation becomes increasingly dependent on cloud capabilities, and threat actors simultaneously become more sophisticated," said Nicole Priel, Vice President at Ibex Investors. "We are excited to partner with Lightspin on its journey to help organizations defend themselves against the precarious threats that are often missed or not managed by cloud providers and other solutions."

Lightspin's solution is already in use at multiple Fortune 500 companies, and 20 pilots are currently running at global organizations. The company's founders, CEO Vladi Sandler and CTO Or Azarzar, bring over 20 years' combined experience in offense and defense-oriented cloud infrastructure expertise and technical business operations management.

Lightspin's contextual cloud security platform protects native, Kubernetes, and microservices from known and unknown risks. Using predictive graph-based technology, Lightspin empowers cloud and security teams to eliminate risks by proactively blocking all attack paths while maximizing productivity by dramatically reducing and prioritizing security alerts, to cut down remediation time. For more information, visit: https://www.lightspin.io/

