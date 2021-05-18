Lightspin Wins Infosec Award as Hot Company in Saas/Cloud Security at RSA 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightspin, a pioneer in contextual cloud security that simplifies cloud security for cloud and Kubernetes environments, announced today that they have been awarded the CDM Global Infosec Award for Hot Company in SaaS/Cloud Security at RSA 2021.

"An increasing reliance on cloud computing is leading to an expanding threat landscape risking enterprises' reputations, compliance and business," said Vladi Sandler, CEO and Co-Founder at Lightspin. "We're thrilled to be recognized for our advanced technology and comprehensive solution, that addresses the full scope of security challenges for dynamic, modern cloud and Kubernetes environments."

Lightspin provides rapid, in-depth visualization of the cloud stack, analyzes potential attack paths, and detects the root causes of the most critical vulnerabilities. Using patent-pending graph-based technology based on attack-path analysis, Lightspin proactively and continuously visualizes, detects, prioritizes and fixes critical security gaps for cloud environments, from build to runtime. With Lightspin, both Security and DevOps can maximize their productivity by dramatically reducing the number of security alerts and addressing the most critical issues.

"Lightspin embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

We're thrilled to be a member on this coveted group of winners, located here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

Please join us virtually at the #RSAC RSA Conference 2021, https://www.rsaconference.com/usa today, as we share our red carpet experience and proudly display our trophy online at our website, our blog and our social media channels.

About Lightspin

Lightspin's contextual cloud security platform protects native, Kubernetes, and microservices from known and unknown risks. Using predictive graph-based technology, Lightspin empowers cloud and security teams to eliminate risks by proactively blocking all attack paths while maximizing productivity by dramatically reducing and prioritizing security alerts, to cut down remediation time. For more information, visit: https://www.lightspin.io/

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

