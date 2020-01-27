Lightstone Solutions Announces 2020-2021 On-Site Tribal Gaming Commission Training Series
Jan 27, 2020, 07:01 ET
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and PHOENIX, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstone Solutions, LLC (http://www.lightstonesolutions.com) announced today it's Tribal Gaming Commission On-Site Training Series for 2020-2021. Programs offered include:
- Training and Best Practices in Conducting Gaming Regulatory Investigations
- Training and Best Practices in Conducting Internal Workplace Investigations
- Training and Best Practices in Conducting Vendor Due Diligence/Background Investigations
- Training and Best Practices in Conducting Gaming Employee Background Investigations
- Casino Surveillance Department Training and Best Practices
- Preparation, Review and Revision of Regulatory Manuals and Policies and Procedures
"The On-Site Training Programs are for groups of 5 or more and typically run between 1 and 3 days, are fully customizable to the needs of the Tribal Gaming Commission, and will benefit multidisciplinary staff members including Background Investigators, Gaming Inspectors, Surveillance Officers, Audit, Compliance, Human Resources and Gaming Commissioners," said Bill Papazian, CEO of Lightstone Solutions.
"The program is suitable for experienced gaming regulatory professionals as well as those who are new to the field," added Mr. Papazian.
Those who attend all sessions will be given a Certificate of Completion at the end of the program for the number of hours of the training program.
ABOUT LIGHTSTONE SOLUTIONS, LLC
Lightstone Solutions, LLC is a boutique firm specializing in gaming regulatory consulting, compliance and training, programmatic audits of gaming commissions and other Tribal Governmental agencies and businesses, investigative consulting, employee and vendor background checks, computer forensics and electronic discovery. The firm serves Tribal Gaming Commissions, Tribal Casinos, Tribal Governments and Tribal Governmental Agencies.
Contact:
Bill Papazian, CEO
602-206-3800
Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12807547
Press release distributed by PRLog
SOURCE Lightstone Solutions, LLC
Share this article