Lightstone Solutions Announces Expanded Gaming Regulatory Training and Human Resources Investigations Training Catalog

SCRANTON, Pa., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstone Solutions, LLC's Training Division announced today that it has expanded its Gaming Regulatory Training and Human Resources Investigations Training Catalog.



Lightstone Training Programs provide best practices and training on Gaming Regulatory Investigations and Internal Workplace Investigations and techniques. Trainees of all experience levels gain a practical understanding of why things are done, how to do them, and what they mean. All programs include live group exercises designed to test knowledge, increase confidence in employing techniques taught, and build a team approach to investigative analysis and problem solving.



Training Catalog titles include:

Training and Best Practices in Conducting Gaming Regulatory Investigations

Training and Best Practices in Conducting Internal Workplace Investigations

Training and Best Practices in Conducting Vendor Due Diligence/Background Investigations

Training and Best Practices in Conducting Gaming Employee Background Investigations

Training and Best Practices in Conducting Witness Interviews

Advanced Witness Interview Techniques

Training and Best Practices in Investigative Report Writing

Title 31 Compliance

Casino Surveillance Department Training and Best Practices

"Lightstone Training Programs differ from other programs in that they are customized, live and conducted virtual or on-site in your team environment with your team only," said Bill Papazian, CEO of Lightstone Solutions.



"All programs lead to Lightstone Certification in the specific discipline/level trained in," added Mr. Papazian.



"These are practical, hands-on 'how to, and why' programs meant to equip regulatory and Human Resources professionals with the tools and knowledge they need to perform their work effectively and efficiently," said Mr. Papazian.



ABOUT LIGHTSTONE SOLUTIONS, LLC



Lightstone Solutions, LLC specializes in gaming regulatory compliance and training, programmatic audits of gaming commissions, gaming licensing, international due diligence, Foreign Corrupt Practices Act compliance, investigative consulting, background checks, computer forensics and electronic discovery. The firm serves public companies, Gaming Commissions, international companies, public pension funds, and other regulated business interests.



www.lightstonesolutions.com



