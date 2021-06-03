Lightstream Achieves Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud Specialization

SALT LAKE CITY, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstream announced today that it has achieved a Palo Alto Networks NextWave Prisma Cloud Specialization Status. Lightstream has met the key specialization criteria around performance, capabilities, and engagement established by Palo Alto Networks' NextWave 3.0 Partner Program.

As businesses expand their cloud footprints to innovate and go to market faster, cloud security must keep pace with the needs of both agile software development practices and hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Customers need the expertise and tools to ensure that their entire cloud native application lifecycle is protected and compliant while enabling full stack protection across public or private clouds for hosted, container, and serverless workloads.

Lightstream's achievement of Palo Alto Networks' Prisma Cloud Specialization adds further value to its robust cloud and security practice. The practice emphasizes architectural excellence as well as ongoing technical optimization, remediation, and cost performance for core, virtual, and remote infrastructures. It further validates the capabilities of Lightstream Security Managed Services product portfolio to address the ongoing operational needs of customers.

"Lightstream Cloud Defense, built on Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud, pairs a flexible platform approach with cloud and security engineering expertise and remediation through our 24/7 security operations center (SOC)," said Jeff Collins, chief strategy officer for Lightstream. "Customers benefit from the power of Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud in a pay-as-you-grow managed service designed to fit their needs."

"The partner of tomorrow will differentiate itself by building security expertise where that need is greatest," said Karl Soderlund, SVP of Worldwide Channel Sales at Palo Alto Networks. "As a Prisma Cloud Specialized partner, Lightstream will bring expertise and cloud security to our customers who don't always have the tools or resources to manage integrated DevOps security or secure complex, hybrid-cloud environments. This Cloud specialization is also our commitment to identify and bring high-value opportunities to partners backed by our leading security platform, with the incentives, enablement and support services that will help them establish innovative new solutions."

The Palo Alto Networks NextWave partner program includes approximately 6,500 partners who help 80,000 customers around the world succeed with Palo Alto Networks Technologies. Its pre-sales, sales, and post-sales capabilities and enablement are instrumental in helping our partners create an optimal customer experience and serve as trusted security experts. Partners' achievements in the program are proactively monitored and annually assessed.

NextWave 3.0 is a comprehensive set of program specializations, incentives, and enablement initiatives launched by Palo Alto Networks to Enable partner differentiation; enhance partner profitability, expand partner opportunities; and empower partner success.

To learn more about Lightstream's Security Managed Services, visit our Security Practice page on lightstream.tech .

Lightstream provides full-service cloud, connectivity, and security solutions to enterprises worldwide with a focus on managed services for all three, as well as cloud infrastructure implementation, security, and support.

Lightstream is an AWS Security Competency Partner, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, a Microsoft Cloud Platform Gold Partner with Security Competency, and was named Palo Alto Networks Public Cloud Partner of the Year in 2018 and 2019. Visit us at http://www.lightstream.tech or LinkedIn.

