Lightstream Adds Strength to AWS Practice with Amazon Chime Partnership

ORLANDO, Fla., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightstream, a global leader in cloud technology solutions, network integration and managed-network services today announced the launch of a new transformation service to support Amazon Chime. Amazon Chime lets you meet, chat, and place business phone calls inside and outside your organization with the security of AWS.

As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Lightstream helps customers assess, design and manage their cloud migration and optimization plans. The addition of Amazon Chime with Amazon Business Calling and Amazon Voice Connector allows Lightstream customers to meet, call, chat and text from single cloud-based solution. Chime coupled with Lightstream's Unified Communications expertise will meet the demand for high quality, usage-based solution designs sought by customers.

With an increasing number of organizations taking advantage of Lightstream services for their Connect contact center deployments, the Chime partnership creates an easy path for these same customers to modernize their meeting and calling solutions.

"We're working with organizations across North America and South America who are excited to transform their businesses and customer experiences through AWS services like Chime," says Ken Daugherty, Lightstream Vice President of Business Development. "The enthusiasm for usage-based meeting solutions and self-service contact center solutions with no long-term commitments is readily apparent in our customer conversations and at our Amazon Connect Bootcamps. Our new partnership with Amazon Chime featuring Business Calling and Voice Connector is a natural extension due to customer demand."

"Customers using Amazon Chime, including the Voice Connector and Business Calling features, are able to improve availability and reduce cost for a critical IT network service," said Peter Hill Vice-President of Amazon Productivity Applications. "We're excited to partner with Lightstream whose experience in network integration, large scale enterprise communication deployments, and cloud migration will help our joint customers confidently plan and migrate this important on-premises workload."

About Lightstream

Founded in 2003 as a wide-area network services company, Lightstream has grown to become a leader in cloud migration, network integration and managed-network services. Our team of cloud experts provides a full portfolio of services including analytics, cloud optimization and containment, consolidated billing and lifecycle management.

